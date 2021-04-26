Finally, the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 is out and here! The stunt show is quite popular in India and enjoys a massive fan base because of the popular faces that take part in the same every year. If the reports are to be believed Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli will be flying to Capetown soon.

The upcoming season is making quite a buzz for some time now and fans are eagerly waiting for the final names to be announced.

According to Spotboye, the final list consists of some really popular names including Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli. It seems like we will get to see a mini Bigg Boss 14 reunion at Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11, haha!

Take a look at the final names here:

Divyanka Tripathi – Well, she’s undoubtedly one of the most popular faces of Indian television and her fans will be really happy to see her doing some daredevil stunts and finally coming out of the ‘Bahu’ image.

Rahul Vaidya – Bigg Boss 14’s first runner up enjoys quite a massive fan following these days. Ever since Rahul got popular with his stunt in BB14, his fans never miss a chance to cheer him up. From his outings to songs, the singer has been flooded with a lot of offers from across the entertainment industry.

Sanaya Irani – Yet again popular ‘Bahu’ of the Indian television industry. Although Sanaya has been missing from our television screens for a while now, it’ll be interesting to see her doing stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Abhinav Shukla – This hottie has already won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 14 and now, he’s all set to rule our TV screens with his extraordinary performances in the upcoming season of KKK.

Anushka Sen – This 18-year-old is massively popular on social media and has worked in shows like Baal Veer and Rani Lakshmi Bai. Anushka has more than 17 million followers on Instagram and we can’t wait to see what she has in box for her fans with the stunt show.

Varun Sood – Yet another television hottie! The actor, VJ and athlete is quite popular among the female fans here in India. The 30-year-old actor is all set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11.

Arjun Bijlani – Arjun is once again a popular name in the television industry. From Ishq Mein Marjawan to Naagin – the actor has made a remark for himself in the entertainment business and it’ll be interesting to see him giving neck to neck competition to the other contestants in KKK.

Sana Sayyad – The actress started her career with Splitsvilla and later in television shows like Divya Dristi and Lockdown Ki Love Story. We can’t wait to see her doing some kick-a** stunts in the show soon.

Mahek Chahal – The Wanted actress can give some real competition to everyone in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Mahek is fit and we can’t wait to see her performing stunts on the show.

Nikki Tamboli – Nikki is one name, who has become really popular after her successful stint in Bigg Boss 14. From her city spotting to fashion choices, her fans love everything about the actress. We can’t wait to see her back on a reality show.

Vishal Aditya Singh – Till this date, we remember his iconic pan-fight with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli, haha! It’s been a long that we have seen Vishal in a reality show and it’ll be interesting to see him back on the screen and doing stunts.

Aastha Gill – Her buzz wouldn’t let you sleep in peace, mind you! Haha! The singer has entertained us with her songs for a long time and now will be seen performing some deadly stunts for her fans.

Here’s the list of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11. Tell us your favourite contestant in the comments below.

