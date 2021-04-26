Neha Kakkar is just 32 but has achieved so much in life. She rose to fame with songs like Saki Saki, Dilbar amongst others. Currently judging Indian Idol 12, the beauty is married to Rohanpreet Singh. But apart from these assets, the singer owns way more that’s highly expensive!

From a luxury home in Mumbai to her large collection of expensive bags, check out the 3 most prized possessions of Neha Kakkar:

Luxurious Abodes!

Neha Kakkar owns a lavish home in Rishikesh. It was last year that she shared glimpses of her beautiful house and expressed gratitude. Apart from that, the beauty owns a house in Panorama Tower, Mumbai. Its estimated worth is around 1.2 crores.

Expensive Cars!

A Mercedes Benz or Audi is a dream of almost every earning person. And when you have the best of both worlds, what could be better? Neha Kakkar owns a Mercedes Benz GLS 350, which is ranged around 80 lakhs.

Apart from that, the Indian Idol judge owns an Audi Q7, which is priced between 70 lakhs to 1 crore.

The Bag Obsession!

Women love bags, but only a few can afford the luxury. Neha is one of them. The beauty is a proud owner of pieces like DKNY, Coach amongst others. And the editions that she owns is sure to leave every woman jealous!

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar had recently been creating a lot of noise over her recently released track, Marjaneya. The song features Bigg Boss 14 fame couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in lead. Within few days of its release, Marjaneya was already a chartbuster and a must-have in a playlist!

