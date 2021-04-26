Erica Fernandes has become a massively popular name in the television industry. The 27-year-old actress enjoys a huge fan following amongst the Indian audiences ever since her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay became super successful. The beauty has shared some alluring pictures of herself on Instagram and has totally nailed the ‘Parvati Bani Poo’ look.

Often television actresses who play the character of ‘Bahu’ on-screen make their image pious and to break that image for their fans is a little difficult for them but Erica is totally nailing at it.

In a new photoshoot for the Global Spa magazine, Erica Fernandes is soaring the temperature high with her bikini look with a plunging neckline. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is wearing a bottle green coloured bikini and paired it with huge dangler earrings.

For makeup, Erica Fernandes has kept it simple with coloured lenses in her eyes, loads of highlighter and bronzer to give that shimmery sun ripple effect. What stole the show for us is her perfect summer hot bod with abs flashing out in the pictures!

Take a look at it here:

Erica Fernandes’ soft glam look on the eyes and lips is what’s making her entire outfit shine bright like a diamond.

Meanwhile, a video of the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress was going viral on the internet when she was just 18 and participated in Miss India Pageant.

The event was judged by Rohit Shetty and Harbhajan Singh, who seemed impressed as they clapped as Erica Fernandes walked the ramp. The beauty had asymmetrical shorter hair as she introduced herself in the video.

What are your thoughts on Erica Fernandes’ ‘Parvati Bani Pooh’ avatar? Tell us in the comments below.

