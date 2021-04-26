Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a daily laughter dose for its fans. It’s over 5 years, but the show is refusing to slow down. It wouldn’t be an overstatement if one says, it’s one of the most iconic Indian sitcoms. But it has not always been a happy ride if we talk about off-screen affairs. One such incident is when Shilpa Shinde left the show.

For those who don’t know, Shilpa took an exit from the show in early 2016 for playing Angoori’s character for one year. She left the show by accusing producer Sanjay Kohli of se*ual harassment and other issues. Post leaving the show, she has been quite open and raw about her opinions related to the show and its cast.

Last year, Saumya Tandon who had been part of the show as Anita Mishra, quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Speaking on it, Shilpa Shinde said that the actor leaves a show depending on various reasons. She even shared, “I never had any close bond with Saumya, in fact, I didn’t bond well with my co-actors in the show, except that it was different in the case of Asifji (Asif Sheikh) with whom I had shared a great camaraderie. I was quite close to him and shared a great bond. Although now I am not in touch with him.”

Post Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Shubhangi Atre joined the show as Angoori. Shilpa had even reacted once to Shubhangi’s acting in the show.

“She (Shubhangi) is a good copycat. I have seen her on the show. You can make someone look and dress like Angoori, but it’s not easy to act like Angoori. She is a good actress and will definitely do well in her career if she stops imitating and does something original,” Shilpa had said in a chat with Telly Chakkar.

