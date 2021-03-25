Yesterday, the team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain celebrated Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari’s birthday on sets. The celebration was full of amusement as he was joined by his co-actors- Shubhangi Atre, Aasif Sheikh, Deepesh Bhan and others. Not just that, even Saumya Tandon joined the celebrations.

Rohitashv himself took to Instagram and shared a birthday celebration video from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain sets. There was a cake cutting ceremony and loads of fun. None other than, ‘old’ Anita Bhabhi too wished him on his birthday. She replied on the video by quoting “Happy Bday Tiwariji. Lots of (love emoji).”

Rohitashv Gour turned 55 yesterday. We wish him loads of happiness and hope he continues us entertaining as Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Have a look at the celebration video:

Meanwhile, in one of our recent articles dedicated to the show, we saw Saanand Verma’s reaction to why the show is popular. In a talk with SpotboyE, he said, “Padosi ki biwi hamesha acchi lagti hai! And this is the concept of our show. You might still remember the cult film Padosan, it was loved. The second reason why people watch this show is that every character connects with a different age group. We also connect with different classes. Like Anita and Vibhuti connect with the upper class and the middle class connects with Angoori Bhabhi and Tiwari ji. The children connect with Saxena. People from north India love Happu Singh’s language.”

Saanand Verma also said that his rise and stardom is all due to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and hence, he’ll be doing it till the very last episode.

