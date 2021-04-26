Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is hands down one of the best shows in Indian television history. With a historic run of almost 13 years, the sitcom’s popularity is beyond leaps and bounds. Wherever the cast of the show goes for an event, thousands of fans assemble. Today, we’ll be taking a look at one such event attended by Dilip Joshi and the team.

A few years back, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had attended one concert. Many actors including Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Mayur Vakani, Shyam Pathak and Bhavya Gandhi attended the event. Expectedly, thousands of fans were present to interact with their favourite actors.

Each and every actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah interacted with the audience in their character’s mannerisms. When Dilip took the mic, people went crazy and started chanting ‘Babita, Babita’. Dilip aka Jethalal, who crushes badly Munmun Dutta’s Babita in the show, took a funny dig at people by saying, “Sharam nahi aati aap logo ko, shaadi shuda hoke Babita Babita kar rahe hai” (Don’t you have shame, screaming Babita Babita despite being married).

That was truly Dilip Joshi at its best!

See the video:

Meanwhile, recently the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor remembered the late actor and friend, Amit Mistry. He shared an emotional post on Instagram. Back in 2004, Dilip, Amit and Sumeet Raghavan worked on a television show together called ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’.

Remembering Amit Mistry, Dilip Joshi wrote an emotional post along with pictures that read, “Our trio’s broken today. But the memories will always stay with me. Will miss Amit and his wisecracks more than I can say. He was a lovely man, a treat to work with and a delight to watch in action. Never thought I’d be writing something like this for him. May his soul achieve sadgati, and may God give us the strength to cope with such a huge loss.”

