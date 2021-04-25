Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a cult show in Indian television history and there are several reasons behind it. Apart from the creative adaptation of Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Asit Kumarr Modi, the actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt and others are the true heroes of the show.

Making a sitcom run for more than 12 years is not an easy job. The show is blessed by actors who portray their characters with utmost dedication, and in today’s piece, we’ll be recalling a lesser-known story that deserves attention. We’ll be talking about Amit Bhatt, who had to suffer an infection in a process of character detailing.

Amit Bhatt plays the character of Champaklal (Jethalal’s father) in TMKOC. For those who don’t know, he didn’t wear a ‘Gandhi topi’ during the first few years and kept his bald look exposed. While the actor was suggested of wearing a bald wig for the character, Amit decided to shave his head in order to pull off a natural bald look.

In a chat with The Moi Blog YouTube channel, Amit Bhatt shared that for the shoot, he used to shave his head every 2-3 days. He recalled shaving his head exactly 283 times. Unfortunately, due to using a razor blade more often, he had to suffer a skin infection. He was advised not to shave his head by doctors. In order to avoid such a nuisance in the future, the makers decided to show Champaklal wearing a ‘Gandhi Topi’ or any other cap in the show.

For those who don’t know, Amit Bhatt’s Champaklal first wore a Gandhi topi during the Bhootni storyline in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

