Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the cult of Indian comedy shows. In July 2021, the show will complete 13 years. Behind the success of such a magnitude, there are minds, efforts of several creative people and late actor Jatin Kanakia was one of them. It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that he was responsible for the birth of the sitcom.

For those who don’t know, Jatin Kanakia was also known as the ‘prince of comedy’ due to his contribution to comedy. He is known for his work in Gujarati plays, Hindi television shows and movies, but more than anything else, the actor is still remembered for his work in Shrimaan Shrimati. He played Keshav Kulkarni who has a big crush on his neighbour (Archana Puran Singh).

While speaking for TEDxNHLMMC, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared his inspiring story. He shared how he was inspired by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s work ethic and principles. Asit was clear about making a comedy show which will make people laugh on daily basis, but he had no concept. And then Jatin Kanakia came to his rescue.

Asit Kumarr Modi shared that in 1998, he was working with Jatin on Hum Sab Ek Hain show. At that time, he put forth his idea of making a comedy show. It was the late actor who suggested Asit to adapt ‘Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah’ of the legendary writer-columnist, Taarak Mehta. Asit loved the idea and that’s how we got our Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Meanwhile, even after getting an idea, Asit Kumarr Modi had to face a lot of rejections for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Finally, after knocking on the doors of several big channels, it was Sab TV that approved his idea.

