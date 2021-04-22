Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi led The Family Man ended on a cliffhanger leaving many fans wanting for season 2. Since last year, it’s been an ‘almost here’ kind of situation for The Family Man Season 2, but now the cast and crew of the show are coming out to give us regular updates.

Recently, Sharib Hashmi, in a way, reviewed the show when he said it had blown his mind, and he couldn’t sleep at night thinking about it. But now the leading man Manoj is seen talking about the current status of the show.

Manoj Bajpayee went into isolation after detection positive for Covid-19. He opened up about the same in a conversation with Lehren and said, “I was promoting Silence (the cop thriller on Zee5) at the same time. No matter how bad I was feeling, I was still working from home. The promotion of Silence was very difficult for me because I was the main face, so I had to be a part of all the interviews. I was feeling very weak, completely down, but I still had to it. And that kept me away from my own condition.”

Manoj Bajpayee also opened up about how his friends from the industry, “I must mention that people like Farah Khan, Abhishek (Bachchan), Anupam Kher, Neeraj Pandey, these are the people who have always enquired about my health almost every day. Farah is my neighbour. She’s been sending food and enquiring about my health. Really taking care. Anupam, Abhishek Bachchan, Neeraj Pandey. Our fraternity has really been very caring during this Corona time of mine. You feel there are people who care about you, who’re concerned about you.”

On The Family Man Season 2 streaming soon, Manoj Baypayee added, “We’re going to get a release date from Amazon very soon.” He also replied to whether he has any portions which are yet to be shot. He said he finished the work “Long back, last year itself. But the lockdown has really slowed down the post-production work.”

Does this mean we’re getting The Family Man Season 2 really soon? The latest rumours claimed that the show would be seeing a release next month. Let’s wait and watch!

