The Family Man Season 2 Reviewed By Sharib Hashmi: "I've Seen It... I Couldn't Sleep At Night, It Blew My Mind"

Post the Mirzapur 2 brouhaha on social media; netizens just can’t keep calm for what Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni have to offer with The Family Man Season 2. The show has been delayed a couple of times now, so the pre-release buzz around the show is high and mighty.

What many can’t wait for is to know what’s next after the ambiguous ending of season 1. Manoj’s bond with Sharib Hashmi was praised by many, and the makers will surely take it to another level in the upcoming season.

In his recent interview with PeepingMoon, Sharib Hashmi opened up about his bond with Manoj and said, “Working with Manoj Sir was like going to a film school every day and I have learnt a lot from him. I have found a friend, philosopher, guide, big brother all rolled into one in him. I would want to work with him again and again and again; I have shared most of my scenes in The Family Man with him so I have spent a lot of time on and off screen with him. And now we have shot for two seasons, so a special bond has spun between us.”

He went ahead to spill some exciting details about The Family Man Season 2, making our wait tougher. Sharib Hashmi said, “The second season will definitely blow everyone’s mind. I have seen the series and it is bigger and better than the first one. The first time I was called to dub for some scenes and after watching those I couldn’t sleep at night, whatever I saw it just blew my mind and I cannot wait for it to stream and see people’s reaction over it.”

“The scale is much bigger than the previous one and the cast is also bigger. Samantha Akkineni will be seen in this season, she is amazing she has done a great job. I will be seen a little more this season and my track is amazing this season. I won’t divulge more but everyone will be very happy to see JK in The Family Man 2. This second season will be loved even more than the first one,” concluded Sharib Hashmi on The Family Man Season 2.

What are your thoughts about the same? Do you think it’ll live up to the hype created by season 1? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

