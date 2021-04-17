Amazon’s The Lord Of The Ring is making all the right news ever since the series was announced. Be it expectations post the cult success of the film trilogy or grandeur, the series is keeping the hype intact. The latest news is about the budget which is much higher than big series like HBO’s Games Of Thrones and Apple’s The Morning Show.

It was Radio New Zealand which first informed about the huge cost and later Variety too confirmed the same. Reportedly, as much as $464.2 million are being shed out to complete the TV series. In New Zealand’s currency, the amount equals NZ$650 million. It’s really a huge cost, thus making TLOTR the highest budgeted TV series ever.

It’s learnt that around $250 million are spent on buying rights of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel, The Lord Of The Rings. Speaking about the same, Stuart Nash (Minister for Economic Development and Tourism, New Zealand) told to Radio New Zealand, “This is fantastic, it really is…What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 million in season one alone. This will be the largest television series ever made.”

The Lord Of The Rings series stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Meanwhile, Tom Budge recently confirmed reports suggesting he has been cut from the upcoming TV series. He revealed that the producers have decided to revamp the plot of the Amazon project, and his character no longer features.

“It is with great sadness that I am writing to tell you I have departed Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings television series,” Tom Budge had written on Instagram.

