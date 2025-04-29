The Family Man actor, Rohit Basfore, had gone for a picnic with a group of friends but never came back home. His dead body, with visible injuries, was later found near the Garbhanga waterfalls, prompting the police to open a murder case.

According to reports, Rohit left home around 12:30 PM to join a picnic organized by friends. His family lost contact with him soon after. In the evening, they received a call informing them of Rohit’s unfortunate accident by the waterfall. He was taken to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

In a very chilling twist to this case, an autopsy report revealed the presence of multiple injuries to his head, face, and limbs. According to News18, an official statement reads, “An autopsy was performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday. Multiple injuries were discovered on the body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. We are investigating the case, but the four accused are on the run.”

This prompted the police to launch a murder investigation, with suspicion now pointing toward something far more sinister than an accident. The news has sent shockwaves across the industry and among fans eagerly awaiting his appearance in the hit series.

FIR Filed Against Four Friends

The investigation has taken a sharp turn with Rohit’s family filing a complaint naming four individuals who were present at the picnic. The FIR includes names like Amardeep, who had invited Rohit, and three others – Ranjit, Ashok, and Dharam Basfore. Additionally, the family said that three of the accused had issued death threats to Basfore after a heated argument over parking.

All four are now missing, and police teams are actively searching for them. Investigators believe this might not have been an accident at all.

The Family Man Season 3 Expected Release Date

Rohit Basfore was all set to make a mark in the highly anticipated third season of The Family Man, starring Manoj Bajpayee. The show is likely to launch around the auspicious Diwali time of 2025 on Prime Video.

Fans were waiting to see Rohit onscreen, but with his untimely death, everyone was shocked and heartbroken.

