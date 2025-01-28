In the world of OTT, Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man has built a cult following, and now everyone is looking forward to the highly anticipated season 3. The ground-level buzz is extremely high, and it is expected to break several records whenever it is released. Amid this, we have learned about one exciting report about the upcoming season, and it suggests the name of Jaideep Ahlawat in the role of antagonist. Keep reading to know more!

Very few shows have fulfilled the mammoth expectations after the tremendous success of the first season. The Family Man is among such rare shows. Manoj nailed the character, and his Srikant Tiwari has become a household name. Apart from the actors, the series has excelled in all other departments and is one of the most acclaimed and watched series from India. It enjoys a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

The last season of The Family Man was released in 2021, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for season 3. While the release date has not been announced yet, we are hearing Jaideep Ahlawat’s name doing rounds as the main antagonist of the third season. As per Filmfare’s report, Jaideep will be seen against Manoj Bajpayee in the show.

A close source to the development states, “It’s really unfair to reveal character arcs and key storylines of a show or film that hasn’t released. But I can tell you that Jaideep has a very prominent role in The Family Man Season 3. His character will go up against Manoj Bajpayee’s Srikanth and the audiences will get to watch these two legends of the screen, play off each other’s energies.”

For those who don’t know, Jaideep Ahlawat is enjoying the fame and all the appreciation for his act in Paatal Lok season 2. In the show, he portrays the character of police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary. After the tremendous success of the first season, the second season was released on January 17 and has been enjoying a massive response.

