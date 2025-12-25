Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man S3 has managed to crawl its way to the top 5 most viewed web series of 2025 on OTT. The third season of the thriller, starring Sharib Hashmi and Jaideep Ahlawat, stands at a total viewership of 22.5 million after 5 weeks of streaming on Prime Video.

5th Most Viewed Series Of 2025

Jaideep Ahlawat has surpassed his own Pataal Lok S2 to deliver the fifth most-viewed web series of 2025. Pataal Lok Season 2 garnered a total of 16.8 million views in its lifetime. The next target for Manoj Bajpayee’s show would be axing the fourth season of Panchyat, that arrived earlier this year.

The Family Man S3 OTT Verdict Week 5

The Family Man S3, in its fifth week, garnered a viewership of 2.1 million, taking the third spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of December 15 – December 21, as per Ormax data. It has been claiming one of the top five spots for five weeks. It would be interesting to see if the show stays relevant and enters the top 3 spots at least in the list of the most viewed shows of 2025.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 38.8 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 35.3 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 27.6 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million The Family Man S3: 22.5 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Royals (Netflix): 15.5 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million

The Family Man S3 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 6.2 Million

Week 2: 7 Million

Week 3: 4.2 Million

Week 4: 3 Million

Week 5: 2.1 Million

Total: 22.5 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these shows have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative annual viewership data provided by Ormax.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Revolver Rita OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Keerthy Suresh’s Latest Comedy Thriller?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News