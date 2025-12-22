Christmas is finally here, and the entertainment world has a lot of new releases to celebrate the winter holidays. Here is a curated list of films and series releasing this week, from December 22nd to 28th, 2025. Enjoy our Christmas week picks of new releases from different OTT platforms.

Netflix

Andhra King Taluka (Telugu) – December 25, 2025

Andhra King Taluka follows the story of a once-celebrated superstar who is now past his peak. His landmark 100th film comes to a sudden halt due to financial troubles, until an unknown benefactor steps in and deposits the required money into his account. But who is this mysterious supporter? What is his backstory, and why is he willing to invest such a massive amount in the star? More importantly, can he truly afford to do it?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 (English) – December 25, 2026

The gang is making a final stand this season, and the second volume will consist of three episodes: 5, 6, and 7, which will be released on Christmas Day. The finale will be released on New Year’s Eve. The biggest series this winter will take you to the much-awaited conclusion.

Revolver Rita (Tamil) – December 26, 2025

A gangster ends up dying in Rita’s home, and she and her family try to cover it up by disposing of the body. However, several people are searching for him, including an enemy, his son, and the police. Can she get out of this mess without a scratch?

Goodbye June (English) – December 24, 2025

Goodbye June is about a final farewell. Death is inevitable, and everyone wishes for a quick, painless end. But sometimes a longer, more painful passing can be a blessing in disguise, as it gives both the person and their family time to prepare. They are not caught off guard by the loss and can slowly adjust to a new reality, a world without one of their loved ones. This family drama unfolds during the Christmas season, with the family matriarch dying in the hospital.

Jio Hotstar

Nobody 2 (English) – December 22, 2025

Hutch Mansell is back, burdened by a massive debt that keeps him constantly at work and distant from his family. Hoping to make amends, he takes them on a trip, but once they reach their destination, a minor scuffle spirals into something far more serious.

Copenhagen Test (English) – December 28, 2025

A science fiction spy thriller centered on a Chinese American operative who comes under suspicion from his own intelligence agency. They believe his mind has been compromised and that an outside group can now see everything he sees. To counter this, the agency decides to play a long game, feeding false intelligence to the hackers by carefully constructing a fabricated life around him.

Zee5

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat (Hindi) – December 26, 2025

This romantic drama revolves around a young, hot-headed, highly influential politician whose father is also a powerful political figure. He becomes infatuated with an actress and approaches her with a marriage proposal. She rejects him repeatedly, but being a rich and entitled brat, he refuses to accept rejection. Instead of stepping back, he continues to pursue her relentlessly.

Ronkini Bhavan (Bengali) – December 25, 2025

Ronkini Bhavan bears a resemblance to the Kannada series Ayyana Mane, which is also available on Zee5. The story follows a bride who arrives at her husband’s ancestral home, only to discover that several deaths have occurred there in the past. After her arrival, the deaths begin again, hinting at a possible supernatural force at work. What is causing these incidents, and who is responsible for them? Could it be linked to the rituals practiced within the house?

Middle Class (Tamil) – December 24, 2025

A family drama centered on a middle-class couple and their two children who decide to start a YouTube channel. At first, life goes smoothly, bringing them social recognition and financial improvement. But their fortunes take a dramatic turn when a cheque for one crore enters their lives, changing everything.

Lionsgate play

Red Sonja (English) – December 26, 2025

Red Sonja follows a nomadic warrior captured by Emperor Dragan the Magnificent and thrown into the gladiatorial pits. Refusing to be broken, she fights back, building a rebellion and rallying others to rise against her captor.

