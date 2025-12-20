Directed by Mahesh Babu P., the action comedy Andhra King Taluka, starring Upendra, Ram Pothineni, and Bhagyashri Borse, generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release. After its release in theaters, the film received a decent critical response and benefited from reasonably positive word of mouth.

However, the buzz failed to translate into box office success. With a worldwide gross collection of INR 32.5 crore against a reported budget of INR 56 crore, the film clearly underperformed at the box office and ultimately became a commercial disappointment. However, Andhra King Taluka is looking to compensate for the slump by making a significant impact on OTT in under a week.

Andhra King Taluka OTT Platform

Netflix has officially confirmed that Andhra King Taluka will premiere on the platform on December 25, 2025. Yes, it is releasing on Christmas Day. Along with the original Telugu version, the film will also be available in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Ippati dhaaka star biopics ey chusam, ippudu its time for a fan biopic 😎🌟 pic.twitter.com/XsbP0dGrs6 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 20, 2025

Andhra King Taluka Plot

Set in the early 2000s, the film follows Sagar, a devoted fan of film superstar Surya, fondly known as the Andhra King. As Surya struggles through a career slump and financial troubles, Sagar steps in, sacrificing his own dreams by selling the grand theater he built in his hometown. He sends the money to his idol to help complete Surya’s 100th film. But who exactly is Surya? What is his backstory? That makes the story of Andhra King Taluka.

Andhra King Taluka Cast & Crew

Written and directed by Mahesh Babu P., with Anurag Kautoori serving as the associate writer, the film stars Upendra as Andhra King Surya, Ram Pothineni as Sagar, and Bhagyashri Borse as Mahalakshmi. The supporting cast includes Murali Sharma as Purushottam, Rao Ramesh as Simhadri, and Rahul Ramakrishna as Eshwar.

The cinematography is done by Siddhartha Nuni, with editing handled by A. Sreekar Prasad. Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni have produced the film under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and T Series.

Here’s the trailer of the movie:

