Krishand R.K. has been a part of the Malayalam entertainment industry for over a decade now. His contributions go far beyond direction, as he has also worked as a scriptwriter and cinematographer. While his films may not create a lot of noise, his creative voice has consistently stood out in the Malayalam industry.

He is often viewed as one of the most underrated directors in Mollywood. Here, we have selected three of his works that are worth your time.

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang – Sambhava Vivaranam Nalarasangham (2025)

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where to Watch: SonyLIV

The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang is a crime comedy series that stands out as one of the finest Malayalam shows released so far. It follows a gangster on the run who attempts to rewrite and whitewash his past by penning a biography with the help of a writer. Through this framing, the series traces the gang’s journey from their youth to the present day, capturing their rise, the setbacks they face, and the rivals they must confront along the way.

At its core, the show reflects the harsh reality faced by underprivileged youth, where a life of crime often appears to be the quickest route to financial stability and a way to break free from social stigma and limited opportunities. Stylish action sequences, a nonlinear narrative, striking camerawork, and a fitting musical score elevate the experience. If crime comedies are your thing, The Chronicles of the 4.5 Gang is well worth a watch.

Purusha Pretham (2023)

IMDb Rating : 7.2/10

: 7.2/10 Where to Watch: Sonyliv

Purusha Pretham is a blend of neo noir, black comedy, and investigative thriller elements. The story follows Sub-Inspector Sebastian, a police officer who is competent in his job but has a tendency to exaggerate his own achievements in front of his colleagues. He is a bachelor, dealing with a receding hairline and the responsibility of caring for his ailing, bedridden mother.

One day, the police discover an unclaimed dead body. With no one coming forward to identify it, the body is buried in a public graveyard. Time passes, and a woman approaches the police station claiming her husband is missing. She suspects that the police may have buried her husband’s body. The problem is that the police have no idea where the body is, leading to serious allegations, including claims that it was sold to a medical college.

The film presents its protagonist as a deeply human character, full of flaws and insecurities. He is not always right, sometimes misuses his authority, and often lets his vulnerabilities guide his actions. The visuals also stand out, with inventive choices such as utilizing mundane details to convey the extent of damage or employing striking frames that contribute to the film’s distinctive tone.

Sangarsha Ghadana: The Art of Warfare (2025)

IMDb Rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Where to Watch: Sun NXT

A unique visual style and an unconventional narrative structure set Sangarsha Ghadana apart. At its core, the premise may sound familiar, but the way the story unfolds through a nonlinear and gripping structure makes all the difference. Four gang members are brutally murdered, and their former leader returns to the city for the funeral. He is not seeking trouble, nor does revenge drive him. All he wants is to return to his quiet, ordinary life.

What unsettles him is the mystery behind the killings. Who committed the murders, and why? Are they coming after him next? Convinced that his time may be running out, he begins putting his affairs in order while indulging in his favourite foods from across the city. This personal journey and parallel police investigation are interlaced with historical events and associated visuals, creating a distinctive cinematic experience. That said, its experimental approach means it may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

