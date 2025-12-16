Aishwarya Rajesh has been enjoying a recent surge in momentum, particularly following the success of her latest Telugu hit, Sankranthiki Vasthunam. In addition to her other ventures, one of her previous movies has subtly regained attention owing to new OTT chatter. The crime thriller Mufti Police, which initially launched without much recognition, is now anticipated to reach a broader viewership via online streaming platforms.

Mufti Police OTT Update

Mufti Police is the Telugu adaptation of the Tamil movie Theeyavar Kulai Nadunga, directed by debut filmmaker Dinesh Lakshmanan. The film went largely unnoticed during its initial release, primarily due to limited marketing and a weak box office performance. Nevertheless, the scenario could shift once it becomes available on OTT platforms.

Mufti Police is expected to premiere on Aha starting December 19, 2025. Although the platform hasn’t officially confirmed this, most reports suggest that it is likely. The Tamil edition is currently accessible on Sun NXT, which has increased the anticipation for the Telugu launch.

G Arul Kumar created the movie under the GS Arts label and includes a soundtrack composed by Bharath Aaseevagan. Although it had a run in theaters, the creators remain optimistic that the OTT platform will offer the film a fresh opportunity.

Cast Details & What The Film Is About

Mufti Police features Aishwarya Rajesh and Arjun Sarja in the roles. The plot focuses intensely on crime, investigation and emotional struggles, combining action with thrilling suspense.

Arjun Sarja infuses the role with his signature intensity, whereas Aishwarya Rajesh offers a portrayal grounded in feeling and resilience. The ensemble cast features Abhirami, Ramkumar, G K Reddy, P L Thenappan, Vel Ramamoorthy, Thangadurai, Prankster Rahul and O A K Sundar, along with others.

As the OTT launch approaches, the movie gets a chance to reach audiences who might not have caught it in cinemas. An official announcement is anticipated shortly.

Check out the trailer of Mufti Police below:

