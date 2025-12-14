Telugu romantic comedy Premante, the directorial debut of Navaneeth Sriram, stars Priyadarshi and Kayal Anandhi in the lead roles. The film hit theaters on November 21, 2025, but its run did not quite make an impact. It received mixed reviews from critics and failed to perform well at the box office. Now, just 28 days after its theatrical release, the film is set to arrive on OTT, marking yet another instance of the four-week streaming window trend.

Where To Stream Premante Online?

Netflix has officially confirmed that Premante will premiere on December 19, 2025. Along with its original Telugu version, the film will also be available in Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. It is getting a wide release across all major South Indian languages.

Andhamaina vaibhavala veduka ey kadha premante 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/NF7ic6xETm — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 14, 2025

What Is The Plot Of Premante?

A young couple, newly married and initially happy, enjoy their life together. However, a few months into the marriage, the wife begins to grow suspicious of her husband’s activities. Are her doubts justified? Is there any truth behind her suspicions? And can the couple overcome this hurdle and come together again to build a shared future?

Premante Cast & Crew?

The film stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Anandhi, Suma Kanakala, and Vennela Kishore. It is directed by Navaneeth Sriram, who also wrote the story and screenplay. The dialogues were penned by Raj Kumar Kusuma and Karthik Thupurani. Music is composed by Leon James, with Vishwanath Reddy serving as the director of photography. The film has two editors, Anwar Ali and Raghavendra Thirun.

Premante Trailer

