In 2025, Mollywood megastar Mammootty’s first theatrical release was the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse. Unfortunately, it failed to make a mark at the box office and received mixed critical responses. However, the few who watched and liked the film believed that once it arrived on OTT, its fortunes would change and audiences would begin to accept it.

After the film left theatres, fans eagerly anticipated its OTT release. Occasionally, new reports would claim that the film was releasing on a particular date or on a specific platform, only for those dates to pass without any updates. Despite these rumours, no platform had officially confirmed a release date.

The wait is finally over. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse is officially coming to OTT, and its release has now been confirmed.

OTT Release Date & Platform For Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse

Both the production house Mammootty Kampany and the OTT platform Zee5 have officially confirmed that Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse will be available from 19 December 2025. At the moment, the official announcement mentions only the Malayalam language.

What Is The Plot Of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse?

The story follows Dominic, a former police officer now working as a private detective. He is a brilliant but troubled man, navigating financial struggles and the aftermath of a failed marriage. Though highly intelligent and sharp in his deductions, his observations occasionally lead him astray. One day, his landlady gets Possession of a lady’s purse during a hospital visit. She assigns Dominic and his assistant, Vicky, the simple task of finding the rightful owner and returning it. But what begins as a routine errand quickly unravels into something far more complex. Their pursuit takes them down a rabbit hole of unexpected twists.

Cast & Crew Of Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse

The film stars Mammootty as the titular character Dominic, with Gokul Suresh playing his assistant Vignesh. Viji Venkatesh appears as the house owner Madhuri, Sushmitha Bhat takes on the role of Nandhita, and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan plays Pooja Raveendran, the owner of the purse.

Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon in his Malayalam directorial debut, the script is a collaborative effort by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Neeraj Rajan, and Sooraj Rajan. The music, which perfectly complements the film’s tone, was composed by Darbuka Siva. The cinematography is by Vishnu R Dev, editing by Anthony, and art direction by Arun Jose. Mammootty also produced the film under his banner, Mammootty Kampany.

