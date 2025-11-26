Mammootty has been a towering presence in the Malayalam film industry for decades and continues to remain active, often taking on lead and heroic roles. Lately, however, his theatrical run has not been very smooth. In 2025, the films released so far have failed to perform well at the box office, leaving both critics and audiences disappointed. The back-to-back theatrical setbacks have been especially frustrating for fans, as these titles are still unavailable for home viewing on OTT platforms, creating growing impatience among viewers.

This is not the first time the veteran actor has faced a difficult phase. During the 2010s, he went through a prolonged slump where many of his projects failed to make an impact. Thankfully, things turned around for him in the post-pandemic period, with a wave of critical acclaim and commercial success. Fans now hope that history does not repeat itself, with an extended slump in his career. However, a significant portion of the audience remains eager for the digital release of his recent films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty Kampany (@mammoottykampany)

Films In Discussion & What Could Be The Solution?

The films in question are Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, released on January 23, 2025, and Bazooka, released on April 10, 2025. Both films flopped in terms of critical reception and audience response.

A discussion on r/InsideMollywood on Reddit about the OTT release of Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse highlighted possible solutions. According to users, if talks between streaming platforms and the makers have stalled, they would prefer the makers to release the film on a pay-per-view basis on YouTube. They pointed out Aamir Khan’s approach with Sitaare Zameen Par, which was reportedly priced at INR 129. For Mammootty’s film, users suggested a much lower price bracket of INR 29 or INR 49.

However, some comments expressed concern that this approach could lead to increased piracy rather than more paying viewers. The discussion also reflected mixed opinions about Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse. Some users said they really liked the film, while others considered it a forgettable venture. One user attributed the film’s poor financial performance to weak marketing.

There were also discussions comparing Mohanlal’s Alone, which some described as one of the weakest films of his career, and how it received an OTT release.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South!

Must Read: Mass Jathara OTT Release Update: When & Where To Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest Film Online

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News