Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty continues to impress audiences with his intense performances, powerful screen presence, and memorable roles. From action-packed thrillers like Kannur Squad to the dark and gripping Bramayugam, the actor has consistently delivered films that entertain and perform exceptionally well at the box office.

Here’s a look at Mammootty’s top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films and where you can stream them on popular OTT platforms. It’s crucial to note that all the box office collections are based on data given on Sacnilk.

1. Madhuraraja (2019)

Box Office India (Gross) – 62.42 crore

– 62.42 crore Box Office Worldwide – 103.42 crore

– 103.42 crore IMDb rating – 5.9

– 5.9 Where to watch – JioHotstar, Zee5

What is the film about?

Madhuraraja, released in 2019, is Mammootty’s highest-grossing film. The film is set in a rural setting where an illegal hooch enters a village, and Raja is the only man who can rescue the village.

The movie witnesses major thrilling action and high-intense scenes, which make the film even more interesting.

2. Bheeshma Parvam (2022)

Box Office India (Gross) – 51.7 crore

– 51.7 crore Box Office Worldwide – 88.2 crore

– 88.2 crore IMDb rating – 7.6

– 7.6 Where to watch – JioHotstar, Disney+app on Apple TV

What is the film about?

Released in 2022, Bheeshma Parvam has emerged as one of the most successful films for Mammootty in terms of box office run. The film was well-liked by the audience. Along with Mammootty, the film featured Farhaan Faasil, Anagha, and Veena Nandkumar in the key roles.

The movie is a gangster thriller for the audience and is mainly inspired by the themes of The Godfather and the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

3. Kannur Squad (2023)

Box Office India (Gross) – 47.5 crore

– 47.5 crore Box Office Worldwide – 82 crore

– 82 crore IMDb rating – 7.6

– 7.6 Where to watch – JioHotstar

What is the film about?

Kannur Squad is a police crime unit thriller film by Mammootty. In it, the team investigates a criminal gang across the country. During this mission, they encounter major upside-down towns. The gripping storyline unfolds major unexpected dramas.

The movie is currently available on JioHotstar, and you can watch it simply by signing up for the platform.

4. Bramayugam (2024)

Box Office India (Gross) – 31.8 crore

– 31.8 crore Box Office Worldwide – 58.2 crore

– 58.2 crore IMDb rating – 7.8

– 7.8 Where to watch – SonyLiv

What is the film about?

Bramayugam is a supernatural horror drama that surprisingly emerged as one of the highest-grossing films in 2024. The film featured Thevan, who is a folk singer of the Paanan caste. It’s a chilling film that delves into darkness with a black and white visual concept.

The movie is loved by the audience, especially because of its cryptic and unhinged twists and turns.

5. Mamangam (2019)

Box Office India (Gross) – 37.40 crore

– 37.40 crore Box Office Worldwide – 57.40 crore

– 57.40 crore IMDb rating – 5.2

– 5.2 Where to watch – JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

What is the film about?

Mamangam: History of the Brave is a 2019 film starring the Malayalam star, which is often referred to as ‘historical’. The film also features Unni Mukundan, who recently became famous for his work in the Marco movie. It ranks fifth among Mammotty’s highest-grossing films.

