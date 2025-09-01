We are back again with our weekly picks of what to watch. On Prime Video, there is just one film this time, a Bollywood gangster crime action drama. Netflix is offering three titles, including one from Japan. Jio Hotstar brings two English titles to the list. That is not all; you will find even more titles below. Just keep scrolling to check out the names, plot details, release dates, and trailers!

Prime Video

Maalik (Hindi) – September 5, 2025

Directed by Pulkit, this period action crime drama is set in late 1980s Allahabad. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as a gangster navigating his rise to power in the city’s criminal underworld. The story explores his clashes with the police, rival gangs, and entanglements with politics. Will his empire endure, or will he lose it all in the end?

Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (English) – September 3, 2025

Wednesday Addams continues to face the fallout from her actions, specifically releasing the prisoners of Willow Hill Asylum, while also trying to save Enid’s life from a dark prophecy.

Inspector Zende (Hindi) – September 5, 2025

Starring Manoj Bajpayee as the protagonist, Inspector Madhukar Zende, and Jim Sarbh as the antagonist Carl Bhojraj, the film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. Inspector Zende is a comedy crime thriller. The story follows an international criminal who has escaped from prison, while the police officer who once captured him is called upon to do so again, this time against the backdrop of mounting international pressure.

Pokémon Concierge Season 2 (Japanese) – September 4, 2025

Season 2 continues the adventures of Haru. She is still managing the Pokémon resort and has grown more confident and capable in her role than before, but her ex-boyfriend arrives at the resort, making things slightly complicated.

Jio Hotstar

Lilo & Stitch (English) – September 3, 2025

A remake of the original 2002 film, the story follows Stitch as he escapes from prison and crash-lands on Earth. There, he is mistaken for a dog and adopted by a girl while agents attempt to capture him.

The Paper (English) – September 5, 2025

This is a mockumentary sitcom series set against the backdrop of a newspaper. A documentary crew captures the day-to-day lives and events inside the office, but unfortunately, the newspaper is dying, and even the reporters are volunteer workers.

Zee5

Kammattam (Malayalam) – September 5, 2025

This crime thriller series follows a murder investigation led by Sudev Nair, who plays a police officer probing the death of a planter. The investigation reveals unexpected links to financial crimes and powerful institutions as the case unfolds.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (Hindi) – September 5, 2025

Vikrant Massey plays a blind musician, while Shanaya Kapoor portrays a theatre artist who ties a black cloth around her eyes as part of her method acting. Their paths cross during a journey, leading them to become companions.

SunNxt

Surrender (Tamil) – September 4, 2025

During election season, a confrontation breaks out between the police and a gangster, lasting for five days. A gun surrendered to the police as part of election protocol goes missing, and a newly recruited officer is assigned the task of recovering it.

