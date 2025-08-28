Wednesday Season 2 is achieving a significant feat in its fourth week of streaming on Netflix. The Jenna Ortega-starrer gothic horror is still isolated at the top spot in Netflix’s weekly top ten list for English-language shows. To achieve this feat, it will beat the lifetime viewership of Stranger Things 3 now. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The series came out after a long time, and with the unparalleled popularity of the first season, people waited eagerly for the second one. The first season is Netflix’s most-watched series ever, with 252.1 million views, and it has also been back in the weekly top 10 for the past few weeks.

Wednesday Season 2 OTT Verdict Week 3

Wednesday Season 2 is isolated at the #1 rank on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for English-language shows. According to the numbers for the week of August 18-24, the Jenna Ortega-starrer show generated 13.4 million views in its third week of streaming on Netflix. It was watched for 54 million hours in week 3. Meanwhile, Wednesday season 1 is at #4 with 4 million views.

Enjoys #1 rank in 53 countries this week!

The second season of the series is trending in 93 countries and is part of the weekly top 10 there. It is also #1 in 53 of those countries, including Peru, Colombia, Portugal, Italy, and Greece. It has been in the top 10 for weeks.

Wednesday season 2 OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the three-week viewership of the series, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 50 million views | Rank 1

Week 2: 29.1 million views | Rank 2

Week 3: 13.4 million views | Rank 1

Total: 92.5 million views

Set to crack Netflix’s all-time top 10 in its 4th week.

Stranger Things 3 is the all-time 10th most-watched series on Netflix with 94.8 million views. Wednesday season 2 is now less than 3 million views away from cracking the all-time most-viewed English shows list. It might even beat Fool Me Once: Limited Series’ 98.2 million views and grab the 9th rank.

Check out the all-time most-watched English shows on Netflix.

1. Wednesday: Season 1: 252.1 million views

2. Adolescence: Limited Series: 142.6 million views

3. Stranger Things 4: 140.7 million views

4. Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: 115.6 million views

5. Bridgerton: Season 1: 113.3 million views

6. The Queen’s Gambit: Limited Series: 112.8 million views

7. Bridgerton: Season 3: 106.0 million views

8. The Night Agent: Season 1: 98.2 million views

9. Fool Me Once: Limited Series: 98.2 million views

10. Stranger Things 3: 94.8 million views

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 will premiere on September 3.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

