Friends Creator Marta Kauffman Regrets THIS One Thing About The Show

Friends is undoubtedly one of the most loved sitcoms across the globe. Featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and others, the show has gifted some priceless memories. But despite all such tremendous love and success, co-creator and producer Marta Kauffman regrets one thing about the show.

Friends garnered a huge commercial success during its original run and rerun but there’s been a huge section of viewers calling it out for its ill faming content on transgenders and promoting homophobic mentality. The show didn’t try breaking stereotypes of society and it also faced criticism over the years, for including prominently white characters.

Marta Kauffman opened up on the virtual 2020 ATX Festival and shared her regret that she wasn’t inclusive enough for Friends. She also confessed that the show lacked in diversity. She said, “I wish I knew then what I know today. Sorry, I just wish I knew then what I know now. I would’ve made very different decisions. I mean we’ve always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I didn’t do enough and now all I can think about is what can I do?”

“What can I do differently? How can I run my show in a new way? And that’s something I not only wish I knew when I started show running, but I wish I knew all the way up through last year,” Marta added further.

Meanwhile, in the last month, actress Lisa Kudrow hailed the sitcom for its progressive nature. “There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive,” she said.

