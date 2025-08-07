Over the years, with massive hard work and dedication, Jenna Ortega has achieved a feat in her career. She is now one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood and has garnered massive recognition after featuring in projects like Scream and Scream VI, Wednesday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, and more. She has carved her niche and is known for her edgy performances. Although she started her career as a child actor, Ortega very quickly moulded herself into taking the lead in projects.

In Wednesday season 2, she not only played the titular character but also took the responsibility of an executive producer. Ortega is expanding her wings, and with this Netflix series, it seems her career has taken a flight that might not come down anytime soon. So, where does her financial status stand? Do you know how much her salary jumped from Scream VI to Wednesday? Scroll ahead to find out.

What Has Been Jenna Ortega’s Salary Jump From Scream VI To Wednesday?

Born in 2002, when she was nine years old, Jenna Ortega landed her first acting gig for a Colgate commercial. As time passed, she slowly started to take up small roles as supporting characters and cameos to build her career. After which she got her first big break as young Jane in Jane the Virgin. Later, she even featured in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle.

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter in Scream VI (2023) pic.twitter.com/fdBtspwGLs — Scream Source (@screamsourcee) March 15, 2024

As her career expanded, she took on roles of different genres. From featuring in slash films like Scream and VI to starring in fantasy drama like Death of a Unicorn, the actress has shown her versatility and proved that she’s here to stay. However, if any role that might define her whole career so far, it has to be Wednesday Addams (with two ‘D’ like padded room as she likes to say it, iykyk) in Netflix’s series Wednesday. With this massive expansion, her financial status has also grown. You might get stunned after learning about how much she is currently earning.

When she first featured in Scream, she had a rather smaller role. Jenna Ortega played Tara Carpenter in the movie, but the makers understood her capability and decided to use her better in the next film of the franchise. In Scream VI, she reprised her role and proved her acting mettle. According to Just The Nobodys Podcast, the actress earned around $520,000 for her role in Scream, but by Scream VI, she made her mark in the industry and took home approximately $5 million. But do you know how much she earned from the Wednesday season 2?

Jenna ortega as Wednesday addams >>> pic.twitter.com/GNqoXZF6Le — ortegay 🥝🎧 (@Roxdk7) August 6, 2025

According to reports, Jenna Ortega got paid around $250,000 per episode of Wednesday season 2. As it consists of eight episodes, it means the actress earned around $20 million, four times what she received for Scream VI. Ortega is very well deserved, as she not only acted in it, she also was an executive producer on this project.

