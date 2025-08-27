KPop Demon Hunters opened with strong numbers at the North American box office this past weekend. The animated movie, released theatrically in North America and on Netflix, has achieved yet another feat by surpassing Red Notice. The musical fantasy is now the most-watched movie ever on Netflix. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s sing-along version received a two-day limited theatrical release from August 23 to August 24. When released in North America, it topped the trending film Weapons in the domestic rankings. The movie collected $18 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

KPop Demon Hunters OTT Verdict Week 10

Based on the data provided by Netflix, K-Pop Demon Hunters has been in the weekly top 10 for consecutive ten weeks. According to the data for the week of August 18-24, the musical fantasy generated 25.4 million views in its tenth week of streaming on Netflix. The movie has been watched for 42.4 million hours. It is still at #1 in the weekly top 10 list.

#1 movie in 32 countries

The movie is trending in 93 countries even after so many weeks of streaming on Netflix. It is at #1 in 32 countries among the 93 nations. The film is ruling at the top in Canada, the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Norway, Sweden, and Greece, among other countries.

Beats Red Notice as the most-watched movie on Netflix

After weeks of streaming, Kpop Demon Hunters has beaten the lifetime viewership of Red Notice to become the all-time most-watched movie on Netflix. For the unversed, Red Notice features Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds in the leading roles. Released in 2022, the action comedy became the most popular movie ever on Netflix with 230.9 million views. The movie featuring voices of Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun has generated 236 million views so far, and it is not slowing down. The movie might even set a new benchmark with its viewership numbers.

Check out the all-time top 10 most-watched English-language movies ever on Netflix.

1. KPop Demon Hunters – 236 million views

2. Red Notice – 230.9 million views

3. Carry-On – 172.1 million views

4. Don’t Look Up – 171.4 million views

5. The Adam Project – 157.6 million views

6. Bird Box – 157.4 million

7. Back in Action – 147.2 million

8. Leave the World Behind – 143.4 million views

9. The Gray Man – 139.3 million views

10. Damsel – 138.0 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

