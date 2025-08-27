The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Will struggling with guilt over a drunken night that he couldn’t remember. Meanwhile, Liam had a heartfelt plea to make in front of Hope as he confessed his feelings for her. Last but definitely not the least, Ridge and Carter made a new pact.

The drama, the conflict and the confusion is about to get much worse as things get tangled up and cause heated tension. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 27, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 27, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Hope confessing everything to Deacon. Just a few weeks ago, she thought Liam was dying from his brain tumor and she was quite heartbroken over it. He told her to move on and give Carter a chance. And so when Carter proposed, Hope said yes to him.

But things have changed drastically since then. Grace scammed Liam and Bill by lying about him having a brain tumor. This was done to attain one million dollars that she needed to save herself. And now, Liam has been recovering from the reality of how he was never really dying all this while.

He was furious at Grace for putting him through so much hell, putting him on a medication that mimicked the symptoms of a brain tumor. All to get some money that she needed. This drama gave him a new way of looking at his life and he realized that he still has romantic feelings for Hope.

He wants to reunite with his former wife and their daughter now. And now Hope is left grappling with this confession of his. Her past with Liam is not something she can ever forget but how can she turn Carter down now after she said yes to him? And he is determined to quickly get married to her.

But will this confession of Liam ruin things for Carter? Is this going to force Hope to reflect on what she wants as well? She is in a major mess at the moment and when she needed somebody to rely on, she went knocking to her father Deacon and is confessing everything that happened to him.

How will he react to the intel that Hope is giving him? Will he be shocked? Will he try to console and comfort his daughter? Or maybe give her some advice on how to navigate her personal life drama? Stay tuned for more.

