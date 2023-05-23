After the first season, Bigg Boss OTT’s second season announcement has already been creating quite a buzz among its massive fandom. However, while everyone is eager to know who all will be participating, there were rumours that popular veteran singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan will be seen as a contestant. Now, the singer-actor has clarified it with his official statement. Keep scrolling to find out!

Aditya is not only a singer and actor, he is also known for hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol. However, on the personal front, he is a loving husband and a doting father to his daughter Tvisha Narayan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to his official statement breaking the silence on whether he will be participating in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 or not, Aditya Narayan took to his Instagram story and wrote, “I’ll make this super easy. Khatron Ke Khiladi was and will be the only reality show where you ever watched me participate. It was a supremely enriching, once-in-a-lifetime experience that I will cherish forever. Best wishes to Bigg Boss OTT for their new season.

Check it out here as shared by The Khabri on Twitter:

#AdityaNarayan clarifies on rumours about him participating in #BiggBossOTT2. says he will never participate in any reality show. pic.twitter.com/ozWPvSeqMd — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) May 22, 2023

Apart from Aditya Narayan, there are names, including Fahmaan Khan, Umar Riaz, Rajeev Sen, Pooja Gor, Sambhavana Seth, Anjali Arora, Munawar Faruqui and more who might participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2 that are doing rounds on the internet. However, till now, there has been no confirmation yet from the makers or the stars.

There has also been speculation that actors Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are expected to make an exit from the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. But does that mean they will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2 or not, only time can tell.

This time, not Karan Johar but Salman Khan will be there in the show, making it more exciting for the audience. What are your thoughts? Let us know.

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Ajaz Khan Slams Sameer Wankhede, Tags His Corruption Charges In Aryan Khan Drug Case ‘Karma’: “I Begged In Front Of Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News