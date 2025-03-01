Ahn Hyo-Seop has received a lot of attraction and popularity in many different ways before and after gaining weight. He has gone through a major physical transformation. Read ahead.

Ahn Hyo-Seop’s successful hit dramas, be they Business Proposal, Dr. Romantic 2, or others, have put him on the global map, making his girl fans go weak in the knees with his charming presence and powerful aura. However, did you know the Hyo-Seop didn’t look like how he does now when he started off his career as an actor? If you do a little research, you’ll find that the K-drama star’s image drastically changed after he put on some weight.

Many people might not even recognize him from his past pictures. However, after the weight gain, the actor definitely got massive success in his dramas and even become much more attractive to his fans. Scroll ahead to read about his transformation and more.

In 2018, Ahn Hyo-Seop stepped into the entertainment industry, and unfortunately, he could not have his share of fame and reputation at that time because of how he looked. He collaborated with Cha Eun-Woo in the drama Top Management, and his lifeless image was compared to Eun-Woo’s natural aura. But as soon as he put on some weight and expanded his muscles, Ahn Hyo-Seop immediately got the raise he deserved for many years.

He was then seen in Dr. Romantic 2 in 2020, and his drastic transformation from a frail and skinny actor to a ‘prince charming’ captured many hearts. His romantic eyes and natural glow shook many knees. Later, when he featured in Business Proposal, his career soared high and gained vast popularity. He even achieved pan-Asian stardom with his dramas. His Instagram is filled with his photoshoots and selfies that garnered a lot of attention from netizens.

Ahn Hyo-Seop really turned the tables with his hard work and dedication. What began with a bumpy ride for Hyo-Seop in 2018 after featuring beside Cha Eun-Woo in Top Management, things changed when the duo reunited for an event called ‘Love Your W’ by W Magazine. They both looked absolutely dashing, and people went gaga over the pair standing side-by-side, exuding charm that no one was prepared for.

However, there was a time when reports were rife that Ahn Hyo-Seop went through plastic surgery for the drastic change. But if you look at his pictures from his younger days, you will find him boasting handsomeness even in his school. He was a trainee in JYP and was preparing to debut with GOT7. He had plans to become an idol, but destiny decided that he would become an actor. Ahn Hyo-Seop was not chosen in the official group, leading him to step into the acting industry.

Now, Ahn Hyo-Seop is preparing for his upcoming movie, ‘Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint,’ a film adaptation of the popular web novel of the same name. The movie will also feature Lee Min-Ho, Jisoo, and other prominent stars.

Well, what are your thoughts about his physical transformation? Let us know.

