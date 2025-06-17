On June 16, 2025, the production team of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet revealed its release date along with the official trailer and posters, raising the anticipation and excitement around the project. Based on a webtoon, this action-packed fantasy movie features an ensemble cast, including Lee Min-Ho, Ahn Hyo-Seop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chae Soo-Bin, and others. For those who don’t know, the storyline is set in a dystopian theme where the worlds between reality and fantasy blur into creating a dangerous situation for everyone.

There’s quite a buzz about the movie on the internet. Many have given it mixed reviews as well, stating that the production team has changed a lot to adapt it from the webtoon. Others shared their excitement to watch these stars together. If you are still in doubt whether to watch it or not, here are three reasons why you should give this one a try.

1. Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Has A Gripping Storyline

The storyline revolves around Kim Dok-Ja (Ahn Hyo-Seop), a corporate officer and a devoted reader of the fantasy novel Three Ways To Survive In A Ruined World. On the day the story concludes, bizarre things start to happen. Somehow, Dok-Ja’s real world gets trapped in the fictional world of the web novel, and even though he knows what happens in the story (including the ending), he seems confused about what’s happening. Now, trapped within the novel, Dok-Ja needs to navigate his life through the apocalypse while facing Yoo Jung-Hyeok (Lee Min-Ho), one of the greatest and powerful warriors in the story, who is blessed with a power with which he can return to life after death.

✨OMNISCIENT READERS VIEW POINT in JULY 2025 LEE MIN HO as YOO JOONG HYUK#OmniscientReadersViewPoint#The_Prophet_Omniscient_Reader#LeeMinhopic.twitter.com/0HJ5WV3h6k https://t.co/0i0RDbREcV — The Lee Min Ho Brand (@TheLMHBrand) June 4, 2025

2. Omniscient Reader: The Prophet – All Stars Assemble

This is one of the biggest budget movies of this year as it includes seasoned and popular actors in the cast. In addition to Lee Min-Ho and Ahn Hyo-Seop, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Chae Soo-Bin, Nana, and Shin Seung-Ho are leading this project in different important characters. Child actor Kwon Eun-Seong is also a part of their quest. While Lee Min-Ho is seen as Yoo Jung-Hyeok, Ahn Hyo-Seop can be seen portraying Kim Dok-Ja. Chae Soo-Bin plays Yoo Sang-A, Jisoo as Lee Ji-Hye, Nana as Jung Hee-Won, and Seung-Ho as Lee Hyeon-Seong. The posters are out now, and fans can see the intensity in the characters’ eyes, which makes this movie even more enticing.

3. Action-packed Drama, Emotions & More

Even in the glimpse of the trailer of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet, it is quite clear that the film will have great action scenes and drama that will keep you hooked to your chair till the end. In the released trailer, we can see how the leads get into an intense fighting sequence using their powers to defeat the otherworldly creatures to save themselves. A deadly and dangerous situation commences as a goblin named Bihyung suddenly appears on the subway and directs people to kill one living thing.

Iconic abilities and life-threatening weapons can be seen in the video clip, which makes people more excited about the project. Kim Dok-Ja can also be heard saying, “The story that I love, the one that meant everything to me, has become reality.” He is the only one who knows the story even the ending. He then informs, We just have to clear up to the 99th scenario,” making it clear that he is adamant to save the real world and says, “With my companions, I will rewrite the ending of this story.”

jisoo as lee ji-hye in

omniscient reader: the prophet (07/2025) pic.twitter.com/FY2Yuf2l3u — ❆ (@archivjisoo) May 12, 2025

4. Netizens’ Reaction To Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Trailer

Who wouldn’t want to watch a face off between Lee Min-Ho and Ahn Hyo-Seop? And Jisoo with a gun – yes, please. This movie will paint each actor in different avatar. Fans took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their views about the trailer.

I may or may not go even crazier for him! (I will go crazier for him) I may or may not survive him!

It remains to be seen! One thing is sure! #LeeMinHo IS #YooJoonghyuk

🔥🔥🔥🔥#the_prophet_omniscient_reader pic.twitter.com/qOTmhdnlfg — M (@AmNohbdy) June 4, 2025

One wrote, “Judging from the trailer, it’s really 11 12 with the webtoon, so there’s no doubt that it will be really cool.” Another one commented, “Are you a fan of Kim Dokja??? Because his Scammer skills are similar, sis.” Another X user stated, “I thought it would be a drama… if it were a film, the story would be really dense, the webtoon isn’t even finished yet.”

Diliat dari trailer nya bnr2 11 12 sama webtoon, jd ga diragukan lg pasti bakal keren banget🔥 — chaegiyaakajja⋆ ˚｡⋆୨୧° (@tripleseo21) June 16, 2025

Kirain jd drama..klo jd film padat bgt dong ceritanya,webtoonnya aja blm tamat ya — shiro&chiyo eomma (@shirochiyo16) June 16, 2025

Are you still not excited to watch Omniscient Reader: The Prophet? Let us know.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Trailer

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Squid Game Season 3 Is Coming – Here’s A Quick Recap Of The First Two Seasons

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News