Get ready, fans, cause Ahn Hyo Seop is set for his next big role. As per the latest updates, the actor has been offered a lead role in a new romantic comedy. He was last seen in the 2023 hit drama A Time Called You. So, fans are eagerly looking forward to his return.

On March 17, Korean media outlet ize reported that Ahn Hyo Seop has received an offer to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Sold Out Again Today Too (working title). In response to the report, his agency, The Present Company, confirmed, “He is currently reviewing the project.”

The upcoming drama is a healing romantic comedy about two workaholics who pour their hearts and souls into their work every day yet feel a distanced void inside. Things begin to change after they cross paths. As they find solace in each other, romance blooms, and a healing story unfolds bound to soothe viewers’ hearts.

Ahn Hyo Seop has been offered the role of Matthew Lee. In the role, he plays a mysterious farmer who falls in love with Dam Ye Jin, a home-shopping host who battles chronic insomnia. Sold Out Again Today Too will be helmed by director Ahn Jong Yeon, best known for Seoul Busters.

Meanwhile, Jin Seung Hee, a newcomer screenwriter, has penned the screenplay for this romantic comedy. Beyond J is in charge of producing this drama. The company has previously produced works like Nevertheless (2021), The Killer’s Shopping List (2022), Somebody (2022), and The Scandal of Chunhwa (2025).

The production is currently finalizing the cast lineup, with the goal of releasing the drama on SBS in 2026. This will mark Ahn Hyo Seop’s highly-anticipated return to the K-drama land. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Omniscient Reader (also known as Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint). The film will hit the theatres in July and will be the actor’s big-screen debut. He will be seen alongside Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more stars in this work.

Ahn Hyo Seop, who made his TV debut in 2015, also trained to become a K-pop idol. In middle school, he was scouted by JYP Entertainment and was about to debut with GOT7. However, he ultimately declined the offer and parted ways with the company. It was for the best, given that his acting career panned out greatly.

Ahn Hyo Seop is best known for his lead role in Business Proposal, which became one of the most iconic dramas ever. In this drama, he played the role of Kang Tae Mu, a rich CEO of a big company who eventually falls in love with his mischievous blind date, played by Kim Se Jeong.

He has also showcased his acting talents in works like My Father Is Strange (2017), Thirty but Seventeen (2018), Top Management (2018), Abyss (2019), Dr Romantic Season 2 (2020), Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), A Time Called You (2023), and more.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

