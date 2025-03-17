After a long gap, IU made her comeback into the world of K-dramas with When Life Gives You Tangerines alongside Park Bo-Gum. The actors have already garnered a lot of appreciation for their onscreen chemistry, and the drama has been earning the highest ranking, taking top spots and breaking global records on Netflix. The heartwarming storyline, the relevance and backgrounds of the characters, and the innocence of the drama have won millions of hearts so far.

But did you know that in one of the scenes, the actress didn’t use any makeup? Instead, she went for method acting to make it look more real. Yes, you heard that right. The singer-turned-actress recently shared that in an interview, and we really think that no one could have justified Ae-Sun’s role other than her. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

In the newly released video clip from Netflix on its official YouTube channel, IU can be seen reacting to the highlights from the recent episodes along with Moon So-Ri and Park Hae-Joon. As she was walking down memory lane of filming the K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, she made a shocking confession about a scene.

During the moment where IU’s character Ae-Sun was talking to Park Hae-Joon, who plays the older Yang Gwan-Shik (her father), at a Chinese restaurant, the actress shared that she was actually drunk while filming the scene. Revealing how the character demanded to have a natural flushed look and to create that with makeup could make it look over the top. This is the reason why she chose to drink real alcohol to add that effect. She said, “I actually had a drink while filming this. That reddish hue — if done with makeup, it could have ended up looking a bit too cute.”

In the same conversation, the actors talked about their own hardships while filming the scenes. Park Hae-Joon pointed out that it was quite difficult to time everything – from picking up the squid to eating the noodles while conversing at the same time. He even joked that he couldn’t decide what he should do – should he eat or not. This made the whole process a little more chaotic for him.

IU further recalled how she tried her best to differentiate her characters from being Ae-Sun to Guemmyeong. She explained that she wanted to sound like her but also aimed to transition into the older version of her character as well. She kept Guemmyeong’s voice a little lower but kept it a little deeper for the narration part.

IU, Park Bo-Gum and other actors have worked hard for this K-drama. It is currently streaming on Netflix. Only two halves of the series have been released so far; let us know your reaction to the drama.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News