There is a new K-drama on the horizon for the fans of IU and Park Bo-gum. Titled, When Life Gives You Tangerines, this slice-of-life drama follows a couple as they navigate ups and downs together living in the idyllic Jeju Island. When Life Gives You Tangerines premiered on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

Two days before the drama’s premiere, that is March 5, the director Kim Won-seok, along with the cast members IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon met for a press meeting. They spoke about their characters, experiences on the set, and more.

The female lead of When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU, spoke about her reason for picking the drama. IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, is an established singer and actress known for her songs like 25, eight (ft. BTS Suga) and dramas like My Mister, Moon Lovers Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Hotel Del Luna.

Speaking about her reason for choosing this drama, IU mentioned that this is her second time working with director Kim Won-seok. She has been a fan of Lim Chang-sun, the drama’s writer. The actress was ready to take the role even before reading the script. When she received the script, she immediately agreed to do the part.

Chiming into IU’s answer, Park Bo-gum, who plays Gwan-sik in the drama, answered that he loved the script, especially Ae-sun (IU’s character) and the seasons she goes through.

What Is The Plot Of When Life Gives You Tangerines?

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows a rebellious and spunky Ae-sun and her life in Jeju Island. She meets Gwan-sik, a quiet fellow who is often lost when it comes to human interactions.

However, these two match up their differences and spend time together, navigating their life’s ups and downs. We will get to see the couple go through four seasons in the drama. The drama will consists of sixteen episodes, airing over four weeks starting March 7, 2025.

