The MBC variety show featuring G-Dragon as its host, recently dropped an official statement regarding cropped out Kim Soo-Hyun’s appearance after his controversy with the late Kim Sae-Ron surfaced everywhere. There were a lot of speculation whether the Queen of Tears actor will feature in the show or not. And after the reports that suggested that Soo-Hyun completed his dubbing for the variety show, the production team has edited it out.

Soo-Hyun has been embroiled in controversy for dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron. Apparently, she was only 15 years old, a minor, when they first started dating while he was 27. He has been accused of grooming, harassing and gaslighting the actress who was found dead at her home in February 16, 2025. Her mother has also demanded the actor to admit his wrong doings and apologize publicly. Now, scroll to read what the MBC Good Day production team has said.

On March 17, 2025, Good Day’s production team addressed the issue and dropped their official statement regarding Kim Soo-Hyun’s participation in the show through their YouTube channel. They stated, “The production team acknowledges the seriousness of the controversy surrounding the appearance of certain participants on ‘Good Day’, and we are continuing production while prioritizing viewers’ reactions.” Adding to it, they further shared, The fifth episode, which aired yesterday, was urgently edited to remove Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance in the ‘Good Day Assembly’ segment after discussions with MBC and global OTT platforms. The episode was already in the process of translation when the controversy escalated. As a result, the final version was approximately 10 minutes shorter than usual and lacked some details.”

Explaining the situation, the production team continued, “Regarding the recording on March 13, the audio recording for Good Day was delayed, and we were waiting for an official statement from Kim Soo Hyun‘s agency regarding the controversy. However, since the agency planned to release a statement the following week (starting March 13), and rescheduling appearances afterward would have been difficult, we reluctantly proceeded with the recording after much consideration.” They finally concluded by stating that Kim Soo-Hyun’s recording will not be aired. The show’s team has “decided to edit out Kim Soo Hyun’s appearance from the show as much as possible. The individual recording session with this participant on March 13 will not be aired.”

The episode was going to feature a group consisting of 1988 born, including G-Dragon, entertainment industry’s A-listers like Kwang Hee, Jung Hae-In, Im Siwan, Lee Soo-Hyuk, and Kim Soo-Hyun. Well, it seems the Its Okay to Not Be Okay actor’s career going to take a back seat amid this whole controversy.

For those who don’t know, in response to all the allegations, the actor’s agency has denied them while admitting that Kim Soo-Hyun dated the late actress only after she reached her legal age. We are still waiting to hear Soo-Hyun’s reaction. What are your thoughts?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: BLACKPINK Jennie’s 10 Must-Have Items: From Vocal To Travel Essentials & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News