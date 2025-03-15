Kim Soo-Hyun’s life has been turned upside down since the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute made shocking allegations by collaborating with the late actress Kim Sae-Ron’s alleged aunt. From claiming the two had a relationship while she was just 15 years old to blaming him for her death, the controversies are creating quite a fuss around the Queen of Tears actor. Fans have gone against him and with every new evidence, it’s getting more scandalous.

Recently, during a live stream video on the channel, YouTube channel host Kim Se-Ui revealed that there are more inappropriate pictures of the actor that can tarnish his career forever. When his subscribers asked what they were about, the YouTuber said it was “a photo of a person doing the dishes, naked, at his girlfriend’s house.” However, amid all of this, Sae-Ron’s mother has shared that she is against releasing these photos. She is worried about the actor’s mental health.

On March 14, Kim Soo-Hyun’s agency, GOLD MEDALIST, made an official statement mentioning that the actor would address the issue in the coming week and even admitted that he had a relationship with Kim Sae-Ron, but after she reached adulthood. The agency further claimed that all the allegations against Soo-Hyun about dating a minor were baseless and malicious. In the same letter, they continued that the Korean actor has been going through a tough time, leading to his mental disruption.

Even after the agency’s words, people’s demand to “bring Kim Soo-Hyun down” still circulates fiercely. Amid this, Kim Sae-Ron’s mother expressed her concern for the actor and decided to restrict from revealing any more photos. The YouTuber stated that even though he has been trying to convince her, the late actress’s mother is determined to leave him alone.

Kim Se-Ui shared, “I am working on convincing Kim Sae Ron’s parents. If Kim Soo Hyun dares to return to showing his face on TV, I’m going to release the naked dishwashing photo. But the bereaved are worried that Kim Soo Hyun might make bad decisions. That’s the thing with situations like these… I cannot go off on my own and release what they gave me against their wishes.” She does not want him to “do something extreme.”

He further stated, “Today… Kim Sae Ron’s mother told me she has decided against releasing some of the more shocking photos, like the dishwashing one. After reading his statement, claiming that he’s mentally unstable, she told me that she is concerned about him and worried that he might choose to do something extreme. Know that this is the kind of people that the bereaved family of late Kim Sae Ron are.”

This left K-netizens confused. They are not at all convinced by Soo-Hyun’s approach. As per TheQoo, one such netizen wrote, “Based on everything that has been revealed so far, I don’t think the public would suddenly feel bad for Kim Soo Hyun, should he do such a thing. But… I guess I don’t really mind if things quiet down from here. I just hope he can never, ever come back.” Another one shared, “No, ma’am… Don’t feel bad for such a shameless person. He’s going to make more victims. I hope she can stay strong.” A third netizen commented, “He’s mentally unstable because he’s scared of the consequence, nothing more. There’s no real remorse in his so-called symptoms… I just wish the mom would keep calling him out.”

