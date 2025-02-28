The 22nd Annual Korean Music Awards in 2025 has officially declared the winners across the various music categories. The award ceremony took place on February 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. KST. From Aespa to BIBI to G-Dragon, many other Korean artists were nominated for this event. Unlike many other Korean music award shows, they typically use sales figures as a major criteria to choose their winners. However, the Korean Music Awards focuses on musical achievements more than anything.

This award ceremony also puts greater importance on albums and songs in and of themselves. For the unversed, Aespa took the maximum number of trophies among their five nominations. The girl gang won three titles.

On the other hand, Lee Seung-Yoon also snagged three trophies and even got named as the Artist of the Year. Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble, the most nominated indie group, earned the title of Album of the Year. Scroll ahead to find out all the details and check out the winners list.

Song of the Year : Aespa – “Supernova”

: Aespa – “Supernova” Album of the Year : Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble – “Hail to the Music”

: Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble – “Hail to the Music” Artist of the Year : Lee Seung Yoon

: Lee Seung Yoon Rookie of the Year : Sanmanhan

: Sanmanhan Best K-Pop Album : Aespa – “Armageddon”

: Aespa – “Armageddon” Best K-Pop Song : Aespa – “Supernova”

: Aespa – “Supernova” Best Pop Album : John Park – “PSST!”

: John Park – “PSST!” Best Pop Song : BIBI – “Bam Yang Gang”

: BIBI – “Bam Yang Gang” Best Rock Album : Soumbalgwang – “Fire & Light”

: Soumbalgwang – “Fire & Light” Best Rock Song : Lee Seung Yoon – “Anthems of Defiance”

: Lee Seung Yoon – “Anthems of Defiance” Best Modern Rock Album : Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble – “Hail to the Music”

: Danpyunsun and the Moments Ensemble – “Hail to the Music” Best Modern Rock Song : Lee Seung Yoon – “Waterfall”

: Lee Seung Yoon – “Waterfall” Best R&B and Soul Album : SUMIN, Slom – “MINISERIES 2”

: SUMIN, Slom – “MINISERIES 2” Best R&B and Soul Song : Jung In, Mild Beats – “Blame”

: Jung In, Mild Beats – “Blame” Best Rap and Hip Hop Album : B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki – “Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1”

: B-Free, Hukky Shibaseki – “Free Hukky Shibaseki & the God Sun Symphony Group: Odyssey.1” Best Rap and Hip Hop Song : G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “POWER”

: G-Dragon (BIGBANG) – “POWER” Best Electronic Album : NET GALA – “GALAPAGGOT”

: NET GALA – “GALAPAGGOT” Best Electronic Song : Mount XLR – “Oving”

: Mount XLR – “Oving” Best Folk Album : Moher – “Kaleidoscope”

: Moher – “Kaleidoscope” Best Folk Song : Kang Asol – “Anyone But Me”

: Kang Asol – “Anyone But Me” Best Metal & Hardcore Album : Seaweed Mustache – “2”

: Seaweed Mustache – “2” Best Jazz Vocal Album : Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Infinite Connections”

: Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Infinite Connections” Best Jazz Music Album : Nam Yeji – “Old Songs, Tmmm”

: Nam Yeji – “Old Songs, Tmmm” Best Global Contemporary Album : BANDO – “Shape of the Land”

: BANDO – “Shape of the Land” Honorary Award : Lee Ho Jun

: Lee Ho Jun Committee’s Special Award: LIVE CLUB DAY

Lee Ho-Jun won the Honorary Award at the Korean Music Awards. Congratulations to each of the winners, but Aespa really outdid themselves. They were nominated in 5 categories, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best K-Pop Album, and Best K-Pop Song. They won awards for the Song of the Year, Best K-pop Album, and Best K-pop Song categories.

Well, what are your thoughts about the winners’ list of the 22nd Korean Music Awards? Let us know. The ceremony was live-streamed on February 27, 2025.

