Dakota Johnson has been in the spotlight for years, moving between small dramas, romantic comedies, and bigger productions, but her role in Celine Song’s Materialists has pushed her career into a new conversation. Starring alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal, she comes away as the standout of the film, with many pointing to it as one of her finest performances.

Although Johnson’s career has been uneven at times, marked by bold choices, perhaps no role has been more debated than her turn as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Fifty Shades Movies OTT Release: When and Where to Watch It

The trilogy, adapted from E. L. James’ novel that became a publishing phenomenon, split audiences and critics while still drawing massive numbers at the box office. The story of a college student pulled into an intense relationship with a wealthy businessman became a global sensation, even as the films received scathing reviews.

Now, starting September 1, all three entries are set to stream on Starz in the US, joining a lineup that also includes titles like Apollo 13, Elysium, and Training Day, per Collider.

Box Office Success of the Trilogy

Among the Fifty Shades trilogy, the original one earned the most in the box office, with a total of around $570 millions worldwide. Fifty Shades Darker comes at second with $381.5 million box office total followed by Fifty Shades Freed, which raked in close to $372 million worldwide. A parody titled Fifty Shades of Black came later in 2016 but earned only $20 million globally.

Despite the criticism, the trilogy remains a key part of Johnson’s career, a role that continues to shape how audiences see her. The Fifty Shades trilogy will be streaming on Starz starting September 1.

