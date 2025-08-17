Freaky Tales stumbled at the box office after its April 4 release, but the story did not end there. The film has recently climbed into the top 3 on streaming platforms like HBO Max in the US since premiering there on August 8, per Flixpatrol. In less than a week, it has captured a new audience, driven by its star-studded cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Dominique Thorne, Angus Cloud, Normani, Ji-young Yoo, Marshawn Lynch, Jack Champion, Keir Gilchrist, and a surprise appearance by Tom Hanks.

What is Freaky Tales About?

The anthology, crafted by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, brings together four distinct stories set in Oakland, California, in 1987. Pascal stars as Clint in “Born to Mack,” a criminal trying to leave his past behind. When he refuses a heist targeting basketball star Sleepy Floyd, events spiral into encounters with punks, female rappers, Neo-Nazis, and even supernatural powers.

Freaky Tales was released in only 393 theaters at the time and earned just below $3 million as per box office mojo. Despite its theatrical struggles, the film earned praise from both critics and audiences, with a critic score of 74% and a popcornmeter of 89%.

Pedro Pascal’s Rising Career In 2025

Pedro Pascal’s momentum continues beyond Freaky Tales. He is in talks to join Tony Gilroy’s upcoming film Behemoth! at Searchlight Pictures, a cellist thriller slated to start filming in Los Angeles this fall.

Besides, 2025 has cemented Pascal as an A-list star, thanks to his Emmy-nominated lead in HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 and his role in Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, which posted the highest Marvel opening of the year. He has wrapped production on Avengers: Doomsday for 2026 and will return as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian with Grogu next year.

Freaky Tales is now streaming on HBO Max.

