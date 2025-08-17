When James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-heads of DC Studios, the expectation was nothing short of a complete rebuild. For years, the DC Extended Universe had been defined by inconsistent storytelling, frequent creative shifts, and divided fan reactions. Now, Gunn’s new vision promises to reshape DC on screen into a more cohesive and interconnected universe, one that blends iconic heroes with unexpected, riskier choices.

Instead of rushing to replicate Marvel’s formula, Gunn has outlined a clear roadmap called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. This slate, as per Rotten Tomatoes, includes theatrical blockbusters alongside original TV series, all set within the same continuity. While Superman might remain central, the inclusion of lesser-known characters and genre-bending projects shows Gunn’s desire to broaden DC’s appeal.

Supergirl (June 26, 2026)

Based on Tom King’s acclaimed comic run, Supergirl is shaping up to be one of the most unique DCU projects. Unlike Clark Kent’s Earth-raised optimism, Kara Zor-El’s story explores a harsher upbringing, one marked by surviving the destruction of Krypton before arriving on Earth. Speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Gunn described her as a “harsher, more jaded” counterpart to Superman, which sets up fascinating character contrasts.

The story is expected to blend cosmic adventure with emotional introspection, staying true to King’s source material that places Supergirl alongside a young girl on an intergalactic revenge journey. This film not only reintroduces Kara into live-action cinema but also expands the DCU’s cosmic side beyond Earth-bound conflicts. Milly Alcock will reprise her role as Supergirl in the DCU.

Clayface (September 11, 2026)

Clayface, one of Batman’s most tragic villains, has long been requested by fans for a proper big-screen adaptation. While details are scarce, Gunn has acknowledged discussions about weaving the character into the broader DCU. Unlike the campier iterations from past decades, this version is expected to highlight the gothic body-horror elements of Basil Karlo’s transformation. If confirmed, the film would explore both the monstrous and deeply human sides of Clayface, striking a balance between spectacle and psychological depth. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the film is slated to release on September 11, 2026.

The Authority

The Authority introduces a morally gray superteam from DC’s WildStorm imprint, often described as a darker alternative to the Justice League. These heroes don’t just protect the Earth, they actively reshape it, using force and controversial methods. Gunn announced that The Authority will bring WildStorm’s morally complex heroes into the DCU, describing them as figures who are good intentioned but believe that the world is completely broken, as per Den of Geek.

The film is expected to explore heavy questions about power, responsibility, and governance. While casting has not yet been revealed, the project signals Gunn’s intent to bring bold, unconventional storytelling to mainstream superhero cinema. It’s a gamble, but one that could reshape the way audiences view team-up movies.

The Brave and The Bold

This new Batman film is set apart from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman series, instead becoming the flagship version of the Dark Knight inside Gunn’s shared DCU. Inspired by Grant Morrison’s acclaimed comic run, “The Brave and the Bold” will introduce Damian Wayne, Bruce’s son with Talia al Ghul, as Robin. Unlike past cinematic Robins, Damian is a trained assassin with a morally complicated worldview, promising a volatile father-son dynamic at the heart of the story. It is expected that the film will explore both family ties and Batman’s responsibility as a parent while delivering classic action-driven detective storytelling. Fans are eagerly watching casting updates, as this version of Batman will anchor the DCU for years to come.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing promises to lean into gothic horror more than any DC film has before, channeling the eerie tone of Alan Moore’s classic comic run. The story will follow Alec Holland’s tragic transformation into the elemental guardian of the Green, a protector of nature bound by supernatural forces. According to Gunn via Deadline, Swamp Thing will “investigate the dark origins” of the character with a distinct horror tone, but will remain an essential piece of the DCU. Fans expect a visually striking, emotionally haunting tale that blends romance, tragedy, and ecological themes.

Untitled Wonder Woman Film

While not officially titled, Gunn has confirmed development on a Wonder Woman–related film exploring the Amazons of Themyscira. Unlike the previous solo outings, this project may shift its focus toward the broader mythology of Diana’s homeland. Some reports suggest that the film will serve as a world-building companion to the DCU’s future Wonder Woman, laying the groundwork before her full reintroduction. By taking the story back to the island itself, Gunn hopes to flesh out the Amazon culture in ways not yet seen on screen. Whether Gal Gadot will reprise her role remains uncertain, but the project remains a key building block of the new universe.

Beyond Chapter One – Gods & Monsters

Untitled Teen Titans film (Writer: Ana Nogueira)

Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film (Writer: Matthew Orton)

Sgt. Rock (Writer: Justin Kuritzkes)

Untitled Superman follow-up film

While James Gunn’s “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” is the official roadmap for the DCU, there are already whispers and early movements on projects beyond this initial slate. One of the most exciting among them is an Untitled Teen Titans film written by Ana Nogueira, which could finally bring fan-favorite characters like Nightwing, Raven, Beast Boy, and Starfire into live-action DCU continuity. A darker corner of the universe may be explored through the Untitled Bane and Deathstroke film, which is penned by Matthew Orton as per Val Morgan.

Justin Kuritzkes has been attached to Sgt. Rock, a war-driven project that could spotlight DC’s military roots while adding grit and historical weight to the new cinematic universe. Finally, a Superman sequel is already being discussed, signaling Warner Bros. and Gunn’s commitment to ensuring the Man of Steel anchors the DCU well beyond his debut. These unconfirmed titles hint at the studio’s broader ambitions.

Upcoming DCU Television Series

Peacemaker

Lanterns

Booster Gold

Waller

Paradise Lost

Untitled Blue Beetle series

Mister Miracle

The television slate of James Gunn’s DCU is shaping up as an eclectic mix of myth, magic, cosmic intrigue, and character-driven drama. At the forefront is Creature Commandos, an animated series that has already carried Gunn’s signature dark humor and eccentric storytelling.

The live-action projects expand the universe further, with Peacemaker Season 2 continuing its offbeat satire while Lanterns promises to bring a grounded detective-style take on the Green Lantern mythos. Booster Gold leans into comedy, focusing on a time-traveling misfit who craves fame more than heroism. Meanwhile, Waller bridges the morally gray world of Amanda Waller and Task Force X with wider DCU connections.

Paradise Lost dives into the political intrigue of Themyscira, exploring the foundations of Wonder Woman’s homeland before Diana’s time. Adding fresh energy, an Untitled Blue Beetle series expands Jaime Reyes’ story after the 2023 film, while Mister Miracle taps into cosmic mythology with one of Jack Kirby’s New Gods.

