Ranking the Best Batman Movies Based on Their IMDB Ratings

Before Martin Scorsese commented about superhero movies, the world had been divided about them ‘not being real cinema.’ A lot of people agreed with his statements, and a lot actively worked against them to prove him wrong. Regardless of what he said or what the world thought (or still feels) about superhero movies, no one can deny their influence on the film industry. And Gotham’s most considerable, darkest Vigilante is here to defend that status with his life.

Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight Trilogy” was ironically a cinematic masterpiece. It was the most significant turning point for superhero movies and a piece that redefined cinema forever. It garnered respect for a genre that was once not considered worthy of being called true cinema. One would expect nothing less from a series surrounding the Caped Crusader’s crusades. According to IMDB, here are the highest-rated Batman films; unsurprisingly, “The Dark Knight” Trilogy reigns supreme.

Note: We’ve only added the highest-rated full-length movies in this list and have side-stepped the animated ones.

The Dark Knight (2008)

IMDb Rating: 9

“The Dark Knight” is the second movie of “The Dark Knight” trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Christian Bale as the iconic Bat and Heath Ledger as one of the most menacing Jokers ever, the film boasts a cast that includes other highly decorated actors like Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Morgan Freeman. It was released in 2008 and was instantly critically acclaimed. It follows the Vigilante in his alliance with Harvey Dent and James Gordon as the two try to end all the criminal organizations in Gotham, only to have their plans wrecked by The Joker.

“The Dark Knight” can be streamed on Prime Video.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

IMDb Rating: 8.4

“The Dark Knight Rises” is the third installment of the trilogy and has Christan Bale as, of course, The Batman, but introduces Bane as the new villain instead of Joker (played by Tom Hardy). The film has recurring appearances from Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, and Morgan Freeman but also has new faces, including Anne Hatheway, Marion Cotillard, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It follows Bruce and James as they take on the latest threat to Gotham eight years after the events of the previous film.

“The Dark Knight Rises” is available for streaming on Apple TV.

Batman Begins (2005)

IMDb Rating: 8.3

“Batman Begins” was the first installment of the trilogy, and funny enough, it happened to be the one with the most minor success. It was released in 2005 and features Christian Bale, Micheal Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Cillian Murphy, and Gary Oldman. The film is essentially the origin story of Nolan’s Batman and follows Bruce’s early life and his fight against the Scarecrow and Ra’s al Ghul.

“Batman Begins” can be streamed on HBO Max.

The Batman (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.8

“The Batman” from 2022 is the first movie on this list that isn’t from the Nolan trilogy. It replaces Christian Bale as Batman with Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. It also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell in other roles and has zero correlation to the trilogy. It follows Pattinson’s novice Batman as he and Catwoman try to fight against the Riddler—who’s hellbent on trying to plunge the elite society of Gotham into chaos.

“The Batman” can be streamed on Prime Video.

Batman (1989)

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Sure, the Nolan films were legendary in every way, but no one can deny the impact Tim Burton’s “Batman” had. The film gave rise to what we currently know as the DC Extended Universe. It was released in 1989 and starred Micheal Keaton as Batman and Jack Nicholson as The Joker. It follows the two as they try to outwit each other, shedding more light on Batman and Joker’s relationship, which is far more deep-rooted than seen on the surface.

Watch “Batman” on Prime Video.

Must Read: 5 Best Monster Anime of All Time — These Are Not Your Average Creature Features

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News