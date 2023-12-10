Batman and Spider-Man are two of the most popular superheroes who have been a part of most kids’ lives while growing up. Multiple movies have been made on these comic book heroes, and Christian Bale is one of the elite actors who appeared in the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. The actor once proudly revealed how he managed to convert a Spider-Man fan into a Bruce Wayne fan. Scroll below to know the deets.

Bale’s portrayal of the caped crusader is considered one of the best, and it stands out from the rest because of his voice change when he dons his alter-self. Bob Kane and Bill Finger created the character and are part of DC Comics. Meanwhile, Spidey is a part of the Marvel comics. Stan Lee and Steve Ditko created it.

Recently, we have come across an old video of the Batman actor sharing an incident about when he converted a Spider-Man fan into a Batman one. The video clip has been posted on YouTube on Jake’s Takes channel. Recalling the incident, Bale said he was once in Chicago at someone’s house when their kid walked in and saw him, aka Batman, sitting in their living room.

Christian Bale continued that the kid was a huge Spider-Man fan who took the Batman actor to his room and showed him large posters and cut-outs of the web-slinging superhero. The American Psycho star then revealed that a couple of days later, that kid sent him a letter and said that since Spider-Man never came to visit him, he had switched to becoming a Bruce Wayne fan.

The netizens understand the appeal of the great actor Christian Bale and him in the role of Batman. They shared their views on it in the comments.

One of them wrote, “Christian Bale is bad*ss and epic.”

Another said, “Bale the goat.”

One of the fans with a similar story said, “He is the reason why I turned in a big batman fan; although i love spidey too, but batsy is something, man.”

Another said, “Now Bully Maguire gonna visit that kid.”

A fourth user said, “Exactly, kid, you made the right choice.”

Followed by one saying, “The two most top favorite super heroes of our generation.”

Check out the throwback video here:

For the unversed, Christian Bale’s first film in the trilogy came out in 2005, and until Oppenheimer’s release this year, it was Nolan‘s sixth highest-grossing film with $375.29 million worldwide collections. The Dark Knight Rises earned a whopping $1.081 billion, and The Dark Knight made $1.006 billion.

