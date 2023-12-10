Will Smith faced brutal consequences for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022. He lost his calm after the host joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Many didn’t know until that point that she was suffering from alopecia areata. But the talk-shot host now claims she’s grateful for the controversy as it saved her marriage. Scroll below for all the details!

Jada and Will have been in the news since her shocking revelation about their relationship in an October 2023 interview. She confessed that the duo had been secretly separated since 2016. However, they have no intention to divorce legally.

Will Smith was recently spotted with a mystery woman who looked very similar to Jada Pinkett Smith. They were spotted at Lucali pizzeria on December 9 and were seen socializing with their friends. Amid reports that he’s moving on, Jada is finally addressing the infamous Oscars slap controversy.

Jada Pinkett Smith told DailyMail, “After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?”

During the conversation, Jada confessed that the moment gave her a reality check. She called it the “holy slap” because “so many positive things came after it.”

Previously, Jada Pinkett Smith had revealed that she and Will Smith never signed a pre-nuptial agreement before marriage. She promised him that a divorce would not be necessary and the duo would figure out all the roadblocks together!

Will has a reported net worth of $350 million. His wife, Jada, has a total fortune worth $50 million. The difference is huge, and one can only wonder how they would legally sort their assets if they ever choose to divorce legally.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith met on the sets of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She auditioned for the role of his character’s girlfriend. They tied the knot on December 31, 1997. The duo has two children – Jaden Smith (25) and Willow Smith (23).

