Superheroes look really cool on screen, and their costumes set them apart from ordinary people. But those flashy outfits are not always very comfortable; the actors wearing them often suffer discomfort, and something similar happened to the late Chadwick Boseman when he appeared in the role of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Chadwick appeared in the role of T’Challa for the first time in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The actor then got his solo Marvel flick in 2018. The movie became a big success at the box. It ended up bagging three Academy Awards in the categories Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Best Achievement in Costume Design, and Best Achievement in Production Design. Scroll below to know more.

Chadwick Boseman returned as Black Panther in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. He was also set to return for his solo BP film, but unfortunately, he passed away in 2020. The suit worn by Chadwick’s superhero entity is made from one of the advanced technologies. In the 2018 film, we saw that T’Challa’s younger sister Shuri designed the suit for him, and as per reports, the BP costumes are referred to as Habits.

The Black Panther suit undoubtedly stands out from the rest of the superhero costumes in the MCU, but the actor had his struggles while putting it on for the first time in Captain America: Civil War. He once shared his experience while speaking to Variety.

The Black Panther star said, “It was suffocating. Literally, it closed off every possibility of air getting to you. I was in it, put the mask on. I said, ‘Hey, you got to get me out of this!’ I think it begins to feel like skin after a while. But it takes time to get to that place.” In another interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chadwick revealed that he felt extremely hot and claustrophobic in his suit. However, he said that the shoes were good.

Many actors who appeared as superheroes in a specific had their share of struggle. For example, Christian Bale advised Ben Affleck to positively insert a zip so that Affleck could p** with the suit on. Bale portrayed the role of Batman in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy, while Affleck acted in the role in the former DC Universe.

Ryan Coogler directed the first Black Panther film with Chadwick Boseman. It earned a whopping $1.34 billion worldwide. The first film and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and other MCU movies are available on Disney+.

