If the gossip mill is to be believed, all isn’t well between Kanye West and his new wife, Bianca Censori. They were allegedly on a break in October. While he spent most of his time in Dubai, she was busy spending quality time with her family in Australia. The latest Tarot card reading claims there are ‘personal stresses’ affecting their togetherness. Scroll below for the hot scoop!

For a while now, rumors claim that Bianca’s family and close friends aren’t happy with Ye’s controlling behavior. They reportedly held an intervention to “open her eyes” after she isolated herself from everyone. But contrary to reports, they look pretty happy in the latest pictures from the UAE. They reunited earlier this month and seem head over heels in love.

What does the Tarot reading suggest for Kanye West & Bianca Censori?

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, in a conversation with Mirror, has carried out a Tarot card reading for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. And well, there’s bad and good news.

The report shares, “Both Kanye and his beautiful wife are experiencing personal stresses at the moment. Bianca gets the 5 of Swords Tarot card, which means she feels alone as if she’s got no one to talk to. The Swords cards represent the mind, so this says that she feels mentally under-stimulated.”

On the other hand, Inbaal Honigman claims Kanye West feels he bit more than he can chew at the moment. He’s got the 9 of Wands, which suggests he’s earned a break from the public life.

Together, Bianca and Kanye got the Ace of Cups Tarot card, which is reportedly a very romantic card. This means that amid all the chaos, Ye and his new wife are said to be finding comfort in each other.

Ye’s first wedding anniversary with Bianca is around the corner!

Kanye West got married to Bianca Censori on December 20, 2022. It was less than a month after he finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. With only ten days to go to their first wedding anniversary, we hope all is well between the duo!

