Amid all this, we recently came across an old interview with Ye where he made a shocking statement about Rihanna being blamed for domestic violence, which didn’t make it to the live episode of David Letterman’s chat show.

Well, the story goes back to 2019 when Kanye West appeared on ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.’ During his presence, the rapper reportedly made quite a few controversial remarks about Rihanna that unfortunately didn’t make it to the final cut. According to a report in TheWrap, an audience member recalled West’s remarks against the Umbrella singer and her drama with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown. On the same show, he also recalled Ye blaming Rihanna for domestic violence.

The audience member David Maldonado recalled Kanye saying, “Chris Brown’s career is basically over, and you have Rihanna, and everyone took her side.” Further alleging, “She must have done something to merit what happened to her.” The rapper’s statement was chopped off from the chat show and didn’t make it to the final cut.

Well, not only him blaming Rihanna for domestic violence was chopped off, even his statement on the #MeToo movement and repeated right-wing conspiracy theories, claiming that liberals treated anyone wearing Donald Trump’s red MAGA hat “like they were Nazis.”

Another audience member revealed, “It was shocking to see that Kanye West could share harmful alt-right beliefs, conspiracy theory after conspiracy, and misogynistic beliefs about women for the majority of the interview and end up with an edit that removed all those items in favor of celebrity fluff content.”

Later, David Letterman’s show’s production house, Worldwide Pants, Inc., also revealed to the portal that the chat show with Kanye West was shot for more than five hours, and it was brought down to 55 minutes after editing. “Kanye also told Dave that he had just been diagnosed with bipolar disorder six months earlier, which led to a personal discussion about mental illness, its stigma and treatment, and for the first time, he talked about what he experiences when he has bipolar episodes,” revealed the production company.

