Chris Brown and Rihanna were once madly in love; however, they made the headlines when news of Brown mistreating and assaulting her made the headlines. While the rapper was accused of domestic violence towards RiRi several times, the one that made the headlines the most was when he physically assaulted the Barbadian singer a night before the 2009 Grammys.

After pictures of an assaulted Rihanna went viral on social, and a case was filed, Brown was sentenced to five years probation, one year of domestic violence counselling and six months of community service. In his documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, the rapper spoke at length about the evening he got into a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend. Read on to know all he said.

As reported by Grazia, Chris Brown stated that after he confessed to being unfaithful to her with a work friend, Rihanna lost her cool and began hitting him, throwing his phone and more while driving in the ‘little Lamborghini.’ The ‘Under The Influence’ stating that things got violent after that said, “I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating sh*t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip.”

Chris Brown – further talking about assaulting Rihanna in 2009, said, “And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f–k why did I hit her like that? From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…” Adding that she almost grabbed his cr*tch while trying to get her hands on his phone and throw it out the window, the rapper revealed he bit her. This was because he was driving and needed to concentrate on the road.

Stating that he “felt like a f*cking monster” after the fight, he said he had tried to redeem his state of mind. He said, “I’m just trying to resolve the situation, I’m not trying to fight any further, like I love her, I don’t want to hurt my girlfriend.” According to Brown, Rihanna had stepped out of the car and screamed, “Help, he’s trying to kill me!” and he responded with a, “I was like, ‘Stop, we gonna get in trouble’.”

Check out Rihanna’s image post the Chris Brown assaulting her here: (Trigger Warning)

