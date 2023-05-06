Barbadian-born singer and songwriter Rihanna is one of the most popular pop stars in the Music industry. Often her songs top the music chart with sales of over 250 million records worldwide. Even though she leads a luxurious life with glitz and glamour, she has had a harrowing past that is a testament to her resilience and strength.

Trigger warning: This article contains a discussion of domestic abuse.

Back in 2009, the Umbrella singer opened up about her troubled relationship with popstar Chris Brown. She alleged that her then-boyfriend physically assaulted her. She also revealed that her father’s abusive behaviour profoundly impacted her childhood.

During a conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna shared how she was forced to witness her father’s abuse of her mother. “He would beat her [her mother] — he would beat her so badly. I was like, I remember just being little and being like, ‘Don’t scream too loud when he hits you because he’s going to come for me next.’”

Talking to Rolling Stone, RiRi recalled that her father would also hit the singer stating that “he slapped” her so hard. “He slapped me so hard. I ran home with his handprint on me. I couldn’t believe it. My mother saw my face, how traumatised I was. You know how when you know you did something wrong and you deserve to get beat? This was out of nowhere.”

Sadly, Rihanna’s suffering did not end there. When she was just 17 years old, she began dating the 19-year-old music producer Chris Brown. Soon after, Rihanna was subjected to violent behaviour by Brown, who beat her frequently.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Rihanna revealed when Brown attacked her in front of the 2009 Grammy Awards. According to her, he allegedly hit her, leaving blood on her clothing and mouth. Pictures of her bruised and swollen face horrified the entire world after the occurrence, drawing much-needed attention to the issue of domestic violence.

