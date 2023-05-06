The South Korean all-girl band BLACKPINK has been reaching new milestones with every passing day. After breaking several records, the band recently set the stage of the California music festival, Coachella, on fire. Apart from the girl band, its members are also focusing on their individual careers. Now, Lisa has set a new record with her album LALISA.

Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal, began her musical career in 2016 with BLACKPINK’s debut after training for four years with her bandmates Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. Apart from singing, the 26-year-old is also associated with various international brands, including CELINE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisa enjoys a massive following of over 97 million on Instagram and is among the most-followed K-Pop stars. The singer has now grabbed two new Guinness World Records in her name. One is for the fastest solo K-Pop female artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify, and the other is for the first album by a solo K-Pop artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify. The singer has achieved the same in just 595 days, i.e. less than two years, with just two songs.

Lisa now officially holds a total of seven Guinness World Records which also include one for the most YouTube music video views by a solo artist in 24 hours with a whopping 73.6 million views on LALISA. Apart from this, Lisa won several accolades for her track, turning out to be one of the biggest K-Pop artists in the world.

As Lisa scripted history, BLACKPINK’s fan base BLINKS cheered for her on various social media platforms. A Twitter user wrote, “LISA making history and breaking records, as always!” while another penned, “Lisaa we are really proud of you.”

A third user wrote, “and we celebrateee CONGRATULATIONS LISA.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Criticised For Going Off-Script To Kiss Brad Pitt, Netizens Reacted “…Y’all Find It Beautiful, Not Harassment, Right?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News