Hollywood star Chris Pratt has often landed himself in a soup due to his comments. One such incident happened way back in 2018 when the comedian-turned-actor got slammed by vegans after the actor on Instagram shared a picture of 10 different joints of lamb on a wooden board. Pratt in a lengthy Instagram post had also revealed that he had been eating lamb from his own farm. Read on to know more.

Chris Pratt, on the work front, is currently basking in the success of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The actor has gradually cemented his position in the Marvel universe with the role of Star-Lord.

Circling back to his controversy, Chris Pratt in 2018 shared a picture of multiple lamb joints while captioning the post as, “Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month. His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de wormed, no antibiotics necessary.” The actor continued, “Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day. No stressful travel to his final destination. Trauma Free. Just a touch of a USDA certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice.” Pratt added, “It’s like unplugging a tv. Then Wocka my butcher works his magic. Right now the meat is for friends, family and gifts.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

Chris Pratt further shared, “Soon though it may be available to my followers as we test recipes and open up to market. Gotta get some things dialed in first. I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife and jack loves it! You’ll know where to sprinkle my ashes. I’ll tell you that.”

Chris Pratt had then also shared a clip on Instagram at the same time where he said, “I’m eating lamb, fresh farm-to-table lamb. They are the happiest lambs on the planet, they are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer.” The actor continued, “If you’re vegetarian, I apologise, I don’t mean to be insensitive but I did have a wonderful lamb lunch.”

Vegans then took over social media in no mood to spare Chris Pratt. One user shared, “This is awful. You murdered someone [referring to the lamb] and now you are bragging about it on social media.’ Another person wrote, “How do you humanely kill someone who does not want to die?

The next one slammed Chris Pratt writing, “Imagine if he did this to a dog. All the brainwashed meat eaters would be outraged. But because they don’t see a lamb as a pet, they justify this cruelty. The only difference between a dog and a lamb is your perception. This animal wanted to live just like your cat or dog.”

One added, “How can you love something and provide care for it and then kill it,” as the next one mentioned, “Chris Pratt is garbage. His views on animals are regressive and disgusting.”

